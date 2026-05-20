Kim Mathers’ BAC Was Nearly 3 Times Legal Limit In DUI Arrest

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As we previously reported, Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Mathers, was arrested for DUI last week after crashing into a parked car.

The arrest came just two days after Mathers pleaded no contest after being arrested following a crash in February.

Now, newly unsealed court documents indicate that Kim’s Breathalyzer test revealed a .204 blood alcohol content level, which is nearly three times the state’s 0.8 legal limit.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Kim cooperated with officers and was taken to a nearby station house where she was Breathalyzed twice more (per Page Six).

She allegedly blew a .176 and .181 BAC in subsequent tests, still well above the legal limit.

Needless to say, Kim’s legal prospects aren’t looking too good at the moment. She might avoid jail time, but she’ll almost certainly lose her license.

She’ll be back in court next month to be sentenced for the February incident, and the judge will certainly factor in that she has failed to keep her nose clean.

Kim Mathers smiles for the camera after her latest arrest. (Chesterfield Township Police Dept.)

According to police, the February arrest took place when Kim took off after she crashed into a parked car on her street while taking her son, Parker, and his friends shopping.

She allegedly fled to her home and crashed into her garage door upon arrival.

Video from the arrest shows Kim taking a breathalyzer, and cops say they found soda bottles spiked with liquor in her car. She’s scheduled to be sentenced for that incident in June.

According to a report from TMZ, Kim’s more recent arrest led to her being booked into the Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan last week.

She allegedly struck another car while driving in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit at around 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

Fans say Kim Mathers looks like a different person in her latest mugshots. (Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office)

Sadly, Kim has a history of driving while intoxicated.

Mathers has attempted suicide on multiple occasions, and at least one of those attempts involved getting behind the wheel while drunk.

At the time of her latest arrest, Kim was already facing charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident from her previous crash.

Kim and Eminem were married from 1999 to 2001. They briefly remarried in 2006 before divorcing for good.

Neither party has commented publicly on these recent events.

We will have further updates on Kim’s ongoing legal woes as new information becomes available.