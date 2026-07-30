Farrah Abraham Doubles Down on (Revised) Political Run, Even If Nobody's Sure If She's Eligible

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Early this year, Farrah Abraham announced a political run in the wrong year.

She panicked and pivoted to running for a new political position. In the right year, this time!

Now, the oft-ridiculed Teen Mom alum is doubling down on her campaign.

But she’s also taking a break to skewer her mom as a “sociopath.”

Farrah Abraham stopped by the ‘Legally Goff’ podcast to discuss a myriad of topics. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Yes, she’s still running

In January of this year, Farrah proclaimed her candidacy to be mayor of Austin, running in this year’s election.

She was live on TMZ when she learned that the next mayoral race will not be until 2028.

Farrah course-corrected, as one might charitably phrase it, to be running for Austin City Council in District 5.

She’ll be facing off against Ryan Alter, who is Harvard-educated and the incumbent.

Technically, Farrah also took some Harvard courses. You may recall how she ended up burning her Harvard sweatshirt and freaking out when, the clues suggest, a professor gently tried to speak with her about her wildly incoherent writing. She doesn’t take criticism well.

The good folks at The Ashley captured Farrah Abraham’s Instagram Story where she’s doubling down on her Austin City Council run. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On Tuesday, July 28, Farrah doubled down on her farcical run for office by displaying her merch and declaring that she’s “officially on the ballot for November.”

(We said farcical, not impossible. Undeserving monsters whose only qualifications are being reality TV bigots can and do win elections, to the world’s everlasting regret, even if Spencer Pratt did lose recently.)

Ominously, Farrah thanked the people who live in District 5 “in advance” for supporting her.

There are big questions about whether Farrah meets eligibility requirements for City Council. But Farrah insists that she meets the requirements, even if she’s not disclosing her actual place of residency to the public.

We can only hope that the good people of Austin will not allow Farrah to launch a political career. Please.

Let’s not forget the woman whose fault this is

Speaking of people whose names we all long to forget, Debra Danielsen has made multiple appearances on the podcast of Catelynn Lowell’s brother, Nick.

That is so tangential but was enough to set off Farrah, who griped about it on the Legally Goff Podcast.

First and foremost, Farrah blasted anyone related to Catelynn as “a family who goes out of their way to insert themselves into my life and hate on me.”

She added that her doctors and her “success team” (no, we do not know what that means) agree with her.

Farrah claimed that these people are “mind-boggled as to why my mom continues to act like a sociopath.”

Farrah did talk about learning to mentally disentangle herself from her mother. Who, to be fair, Teen Mom fans generally agree could not have been a good parent or a good person.

“Just having the education and the words now, to know, like, ‘Hey, if you’re acting like a sociopath, then that is what you are,’” she said.

“‘You’re no longer my mom,” Farrah expressed. “That has taken you over and I really hope that you get some help for that.”

She suggested: “Go find your own identity outside of your daughters’ and people hating your daughter and [you’re] joining in that. And I will never do that to my own child.”

Gosh, we sure hope that that’s true. For Sophia’s sake.