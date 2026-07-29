Bart Edmiston Jr: Nolan Wells' Friend to File Suit Over Claim They Fought Over Katie McCormick

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We have a new development in the ongoing saga of Nolan Wells.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Wells was found dead on Mississippi’s Horn Island earlier this month, and his cause of death remains a mystery.

Police are still investigating the matter, and now, a friend of Wells has lawyered up over claims that the two of them fought over a shared love interest.

People listen as attorney Ben Crump holds a press conference with Elmore Wonsley and Christine Wells-Wonsley, the parents of Nolan Wells, at the annual NAACP National Convention to announce the results of an independent autopsy as they investigate the death of Wells on July 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Katie McCormick was identified as the “mystery woman” whom the 18-year-old was speaking with on the day of his disappearance.

Amateur social media sleuths are now claiming — with little to no evidence — that McCormick once dated a friend of Wells’ named Bart Edmiston Jr.

According to statements released through his attorney, Edmiston intends to file a defamation lawsuit against individuals he says falsely accused him of playing a role in Wells’ death.

The attorney also said Edmiston has received death threats as speculation surrounding the case has intensified on social media (per The Washington Times).

Wells disappeared on July 4 and was found dead two days later.

Authorities have not determined an official cause or manner of death, and investigators have repeatedly emphasized that the case remains active. A grand jury is expected to review the evidence once the investigation is complete.

The teen’s family has questioned the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, particularly after learning his cellphone was recovered separately from his body.

They have also commissioned an independent autopsy, which was unable to determine a cause of death or rule out foul play because of the condition of the remains.

Edmiston’s attorney said his client has not been identified as a suspect and denies any involvement in Wells’ death.

The attorney also rejected online rumors attempting to connect Edmiston to others involved in the case, calling those claims false and harmful.

Other friends who were with Wells have also spoken publicly in recent weeks, insisting they have cooperated with investigators and had no role in the tragedy. Several have said they have received threats since the case gained widespread attention online.

Meanwhile, Wells’ family continues to push for answers. Their legal team has sought additional digital evidence, including social media records, after raising concerns that photos or videos from Wells’ phone may be missing.

No arrests have been made, and investigators have not publicly identified any suspects. Officials have urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed while discouraging speculation that could interfere with the case.

Meanwhile, Katie McCormick’s sister has denied claims that Nolan stayed behind to pursue Katie even as his friends departed the island by boat.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.