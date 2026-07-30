Emily Willis: Adult Film Star Still Unable to Speak Following Coma, Mom Says

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Back in 2023, adult film star Emily Willis went into cardiac arrest while being treated for ketamine addiction at a rehab facility in Malibu.

This week, her family was awarded a $3 million settlement against the facility, but for Emily, life will never be the same.

Following news of the settlement, Emily’s mother told TMZ that her daughter is still unable to speak and communicates only with her eyes and by shaking her head.

Emily Willis attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Divinity” Premiere at Egyptian Theatre on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Emily went 30 to 40 minutes without oxygen during her cardiac arrest, and she still undergoes daily therapy with the goal of one day regaining the ability to speak.

According to TMZ, “Emily is still learning to walk again and needs help being fed,” but she is finally able to sleep without being monitored.

Her family reports that she is able to watch and understand her favorite movies and TV shows, and her mother estimates that Emily is able to comprehend “about 80 percent” of what is happening around her.

After undergoing 10 surgeries, Emily is currently living in Mexico, where she works with a team of “top-tier therapists.”

Emily’s mother says the family is hoping to travel to Spain, so that she can undergo a new procedure that’s designed to “stimulate the systems that control speech, communication, and movement.”

And while the family was just awarded a massive settlement, $3 million is really just a drop in the bucket, considering the fact that Emily will likely require lifelong care.

The settlement reflects a new trend — one that we previously saw following Matthew Perry’s death — in which parties responsible for an addict’s recovery are being held civilly and criminally liable for failing to live up to provide adequate care.

Prior to her two-month coma, Willis was one of the biggest stars in the world of adult film. In 2023, she transitioned to mainstream film with a role in the sci-fi film Divinity.

We wish Emily and her family all the best as they continue on their long road to recovery.