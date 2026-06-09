Spencer Pratt ELIMINATED From LA Mayoral Race!

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Well, it was fun while it lasted.

After months of hype and a few moments when it looked like he might actually pull this thing off, Spencer Pratt’s political dream is officially dead.

The Hills villain-turned-political hopeful has officially been eliminated from the Los Angeles mayoral race after finishing third in the city’s primary election, ending one of the more bizarre celebrity campaigns in recent memory.

Spencer Pratt visits “Fox & Friends” at Fox News Channel Studios on May 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Pratt entered the race earlier this year and quickly became a headline-generating candidate thanks in part to his willingness to say just about anything that would get people talking.

For a while, it looked as though his unconventional strategy might actually work.

But after additional ballots were counted, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass held onto first place while City Councilmember Nithya Raman surged into second, leaving Pratt on the outside looking in.

Bass and Raman will now advance to the November runoff election.

According to the latest vote totals, Bass received roughly 34.3% of the vote, Raman secured about 28.5%, and Pratt finished with 25.8%.

That’s a disappointing finish for a candidate who managed to attract attention from some very high-profile figures during the campaign.

Pratt’s mayoral bid became a national story thanks in part to commentary from everyone from President Donald Trump to Senator Ted Cruz and even Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Whether that attention actually helped him at the ballot box is a different story.

The result also prompted a fresh round of controversy after Trump blasted the election process on social media, claiming the outcome was somehow suspicious after Pratt slipped from a runoff position as additional ballots were counted.

Election officials, however, continued tallying votes under California’s standard vote-counting procedures.

Pratt launched his campaign after becoming one of the many residents affected by the devastating Palisades wildfire, which destroyed his family’s home. Throughout the race, he positioned himself as an outsider candidate who could shake up city government and challenge the political establishment.

Ultimately, however, Los Angeles voters decided they’d rather stick with experienced public officials than hand the keys to the city over to a reality television star.

We’re sure Spencer is already planning his next outlandish venture. But for now, he’ll have to delete “mayoral hopeful” from his social media bios.