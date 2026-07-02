Donald Trump Jokes About ‘Threesome’ With Sons for Some Reason

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Some would argue that a parent’s job is to embarrass their children.

At the very least, some of them act like its a professional calling.

This week, Donald Trump rambled about awards in a speech … only to joke about having “a threesome” with sons Don Jr. and Eric.

Though that arguably wasn’t the worst part of the speech, it was the most eye-opening.

On July 1, 2026, Donald Trump joked about a threesome with his eldest sons. It was bewildering. (Image Credit: The New York Post/YouTube)

‘And we’ll have a threesome’

On Wednesday, July 1, Donald Trump made remarks at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota.

As is his habit, he ad libbed stream-of-consciousness commentary on whatever crossed his mind.

When mentioned that Teddy Roosevelt and his son were almost the only father-son pair to earn the Medal of Honor in wartime, a thought surfaced that he simply could not resist sharing.

“Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur … they’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty,” Trump noted.

“Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there,” Trump stated. “I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome.”

As you can imagine (actually, you don’t have to imagine, as you can hear it for yourself), this resulted in gasps of shock from the audience.

Famously, Trump did not serve in the military in any capacity. Neither have either of his sons.

“Ok, I’ll pick out one of the two,” he rambled. “I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting.”

Not leaving out his favorite person, he continued: “And I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we’ll have a third pair now.”

Trump then added that he was “only kidding.”

‘Only kidding’

It was, in fact, the second time in the span of a few hours that he’d “joked” about awarding himself the medal.

Now, it is very likely that Trump did not intend a sexual implication, even though threesome almost universally refers to a sexual encounter involving three individuals.

(In contrast, twosome may get some chuckles but is often used in a non-sexual context.)

The idea of one of the most infamous sexual predators on the planet cracking incestuous sex jokes in public without a care in the world is nauseating.

It’s possible that, given the state of his brain, he simply forgot words like “trifecta.” But, if you were paying attention, you likely spotted that the “threesome” line was not the worst aspect of his on-stage rambling.

Trump seems to have a fixation with awards and honors.

Not with earning them, but simply with receiving them — and, at times, this means lashing out at those who do receive them, and those who do not give him awards.

The result has been decision-making about the leadership of Venezuela, weird diplomatic issues with Sweden even though the government does not determine who receives the Nobel Peace Prize, and the creation of bogus awards like the much-lampooned “Fifa Peace Prize” simply to appease him.

What’s sad is that it works. These glittering awards appear to mollify him, albeit temporarily.

Trump and members of his regime have spent a year and a half participating in what feels like a ritual desecration of our nation, from his gold-embossed Oval Office to the demolished East Wing to the fighting pit on the White House lawn to the Greenwater reflecting pool scandal and beyond.

For now, at least, the Medal of Honor is safe from losing all meaning. Any day now, however, Trump may stop listening to whichever advisers are counseling him against awarding it to himself.