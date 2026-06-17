Antifa Algae? Trump Fans Spin Wild Theories About Reflecting Pool

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Donald Trump has a few pretty famous passions. One of them is decorating.

He undertook a project to paint the reflecting pool on the National Mall, shelling out $13 million in a sweetheart deal with the pool contractor.

Trump’s project has instantly backfired, resulting in a comically aggressive algae bloom that any expert might have predicted.

But his diehard fans — yes, they still exist — are spinning another theory. They believe that the project was sabotaged.

A U.S. National Park Service employee uses a vacuum pump to clean algae off the bottom of the newly repainted Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the National Mall on June 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Red, White, and … Green?

Facing the Lincoln Memorial, the reflecting pool is a monumental installation. Multiple presidents have worked to revitalize the iconic national symbol.

Thus far, only Donald Trump has shelled out $13 million to a pool contractor with whom he had previously worked.

What would be a massive scandal under any other administration gets barely any attention under the Trump regime. Much larger and more blatantly corrupt financial transactions take place with this crowd constantly.

Within days of the completion of the renovation, in which Trump resolved to paint the bottom of the pool a blue in roughly the same hue as that of the American Flag, the pool was no longer blue.

It is green. A massive and predictable algae bloom has turned the reflecting pool project into Trump’s latest expensive blunder. What gives?

MAGA was, at its core, built upon conspiracy theories, some of which were rooted in simply misunderstanding existing systems.

So it is no surprise that some of Trump’s lingering supporters believe that this is not merely what happens when you have a massive pool of standing freshwater exposed to the sunlight and heated by a dark blue bottom, but a vindictive piece of sabotage by the “deep state” or whatever.

“A week later it’s green again, loaded with algae… Sabotage… Vandalism?” a MAGA commentator named Grant Stinchfield tweeted. “I believe it is.”

He continued: “The left can’t stand Trump, American greatness, and his quest to make DC beautiful again. What a shame!”

In an accompanying video, Stinchfield added: “Is it nefarious? I tend to think so. You wouldn’t have so much algae that you see in here, you would not have that that quickly unless somebody did something. I’m telling you.”

President Trump fixes the reflecting pool and a week later it’s green again, loaded with algae… Sabotage… Vandalism? I believe it is. The left can’t stand Trump, American greatness and his quest to make DC beautiful again. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/ohvldLLgZL — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) June 13, 2026

Not everyone thinks that it’s sabotage

Some conservatives are bending over backwards to defend Trump’s blunder (this specific one, there are just so many these days) without claiming that the Obamas planted antifa algae in the water.

For example, notorious right-winger Emily Miller says that there’s a piece of Trump-friendly tech that just hasn’t come into play yet.

According to her, Trump plans to implement a “nano-bubbler,” which she believes will purge the algae and keep it at bay.

(We’re not sure what technology she refers to. Nano-bubbles are tiny bubbles. A device that generates them might be used to oxygenate water, but given the factors involved, it’s not clear if it would keep the reflecting pool algae-free if it even exists and is installed.)

Meanwhile, Trump’s actual response seems to be having people pour gallon after gallon of hydrogen peroxide into the reflecting pool. The bleaching agent has, thus far, only lightened the perimeter of the pool.

In the early weeks of the Trump regime retaking power in 2025, many people quipped that everything looks like a conspiracy if you don’t know how anything works.

This applies as much to the reflecting pool snafu as it does to the deadly cuts that DOGE made to government spending.

Dark colors absorb more heat from the sun, making for a hotter pool. A large, stationary, unchlorinated freshwater pool heated by intense sunlight just a week before summer begins is going to fill with algae.

There’s a reason that the bottom of the pool wasn’t painted dark blue before this. There are reasons for so many things that normal politicians who understand how the world works would have at least had the curiosity to ask about.

Is Trump a fundamentally incurious person? He seems to be constantly learning new things while in office, from how “dumb” is spelled to the optimal conditions for algae to grow.

Right now, he’s surrounded by ever-nodding yes men who would be afraid to question him even if they themselves had the wisdom of expertise to do so. It’s a catastrophe. This is a small, yet visibly glaring, example of what happens when the executive branch is filled with incompetence.