Collin Gosselin: Kate ‘Took So Much’ Reality TV Money

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With one exception, just about everyone is happy about Collin Gosselin’s upcoming memoir.

(That one exception is someone who reportedly claims that he’s lying about her, even without reading it.)

One of many things that Collin has said that his widely reviled mother took so much out of his and his siblings’ combined earnings, leaving him with “scraps.”

In fact, he vows to “find the truth” about why “a lot was taken” out of his earnings, allegedly by Kate.

During an interview, Collin Gosselin described not only the misery of his childhood, but how little money he has to show for it despite years as a reality TV star. (Photo Credit: The US Sun/YouTube)

‘I’m an adult now’

With the understandable hype about Collin’s upcoming memoir, a clip from last year has resurfaced as content creators pour over what he has already said about his mom.

How much of his past allegations will be in In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood?

One item that has stood out is when Collin told The US Sun that he wants to know “where all the money” from the reality show went.

“I’m an adult now,” he pointed out. “I’m going to do my own research.”

Collin vowed: “When these documents have my name on them — and my siblings’ name on them — I will find and justify the means of their money and my money, and we will find the truth.”

At the time, Collin confirmed that his siblings were “supposed to receive money” that would be taken “out of a collective fund.”

That means him, twins Madelyn and Cara, and Collin’s fellow sextuplets: Aaden, Joel, Hannah, Alexis, and Leah.

“I don’t want to say exactly how much it was,” he wisely stated, “but then we saw in court that a lot was taken.”

Collin said that his siblings received “some” money, and that he personally received “a small portion.”

Some fans have speculated that perhaps the money for the institution where Kate locked him away came from that fund. That cruel concept is, however, unconfirmed conjecture.

‘There’s probably money that’s still owed in my name’

“I can tell you that it was close to nothing because she took so much from it,” Collin accused.

“And I do have court documents,” he added, “and I would like to release those, too.”

Collin explained that his “theory” is that Mommy Dearest “portioned out” money to dole out to his siblings who still “who live with her.”

By his informal estimate, he alleged that it was “like a lot of money — like a lot, a lot.”

In turn, Collin says that it feels like he received “scraps” despite his many years of appearing on reality television against his will.

“There’s probably money that’s still owed in my name,” Collin sugested.

“I’m sure she’s going to watch this and be a little bit scared, but let’s just put it all out there,” he suggested.

“I don’t have anything to lose,” Collin declared, directing his attention towards his widely reviled mother. “I know you do.”

Hopefully, his upcoming memoir will elaborate further on this topic.

Children who grow up on reality television are not voluntary TV personalities. At the very least, they should have legal protections for their earnings — similar to how child stars do — to protect the funds from parents, be they Mama June Shannon or Jim Bob Duggar or Kate Gosselin.

By the way, the same applies to those creepy “YouTube families.” If we’re not going to outlaw the practice entirely, we should at least protect the kids’ finances.