Rob Kardashian Upstages Sisters in Rare Photo at Khloe’s Birthday

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For Khloe’s birthday, all of the Kardashians came out of the woodwork.

As a result, family photos included smiling kid, momager Kris Jenner, and even Rob.

Rob is often a no-show at even semi-public gatherings, avoiding reality TV spots and red carpet walks whenever possible.

Showing up in snaps with his sisters meant that he totally stole the show, to the delight of fans.

Rob Kardashian appears in this throwback from 2013. Many fans say that he looks better in 2026. (Photo Credit: Steven Lawton/WireImage)

Happy birthday, Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian was born on June 27, 1984.

With that in mind, her birthday was this past weekend. She is now 42!

Several days later, she shared a series of snaps from the birthday bash in an Instagram post.

“How blessed am I?” Khloe captioned.

She added: “Missing a few but they’re always with me.”

However, the very first of the snaps that Khloe posted was a family portrait.

We can see Khloe in her red-orange gown next to Kim, who is standing next to Kourtney (whose bangs are a choice), Kris, and finally Rob, who appears to be holding a bottle of Pellegrino.

9-year-old Dream Kardashian looks beautiful as she smiles, standing next to Kourt.

Almost all eyes were on Rob, however, Kris’ 39-year-old (and only) son.

He doesn’t appear on camera so much these days. But fans love when he does!

For her birthday bash, Khloe Kardashian reflected upon feeling very blessed. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Fans were so happy to see him there

“We are so Blessed to have you!” Rob gushed in the comments.

He continued: “We love you so much!!!”

For her part, Momager Kris wrote: “My heart.”

“We love you so much,” Kim raved.

Obviously, thousands upon thousands of other commenters swarmed the comments. Many of them chose to praise Rob.

Kim, Rob, and Kris were among the many thousands to comment under Khloe Kardashian’s birthday bash photos. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Rob has had what one might generously characterize as “ups and downs” in terms of public perception.

Less than a decade ago (it was almost exactly 9 years, wasn’t it?), he and Blac Chyna went to war on social media.

Among other things, Rob posted revenge porn of her. He received a hefty Instagram ban as a result.

It is unclear why Meta decided to reinstate him, except of course that Zuckerberg stopped pretending to care about right and wrong years ago.

Regardless, a lot of people see him so seldom that they shower him with encouragement whenever he pops up in a family photo.