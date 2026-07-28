Brooks Nader & Taron Egerton: It’s Already Over!

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It’s over.

About four months ago, Brooks Nader and Taron Egerton became publicly linked.

Now, the 29-year-old Baywatch star and the 36-year-old Kingsman actor have parted ways.

Nader is apparently in her “Euro Summer” era.

Brooks Nader attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club on May 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

It’s over

Us Weekly reports that Nader and Egerton have split after what appears to be about four months.

“Their relationship was casual,” the inside source shared, “but Brooks ended things with him.”

As you may have gathered already, it sounds like this insider is from Nader’s camp.

“She is living her best single life right now,” the source characterized.

“And,” the insider continued, “is embracing ‘Euro Summer’ in St. Tropez.”

The source emphasized that Nader is “having a lot of fun” during down time while filming Baywatch.

She is also said to be working on other projects at the same time.

“She’s very busy and is excited to be single,” the insider reported.

So, again, it really sounds like this source is very close to Nader and is putting Nader’s best foot forward.

That doesn’t mean that this characterization of the split is necessarily false. But it is just something for us to keep in mind. A source can be both real and biased.

It doesn’t sound like it was every really serious

Back in March, Nader and Egerton were spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

He is far from the first prominent actor with whom she has been linked, by the way.

She’s been rumored to be entangled with multiple big names, from Ben Affleck to Tom Brady.

In fact, if some wild reports are to be believed, Nader was in a Challengers-esque situation not so long ago. (Good for her if true!)

It is likely that her name is only likely to grow with Baywatch and these other projects.

Reportedly, Nader liked that Egerton was such a gentleman.

However, she very understandably did not want to be tied down to any one relationship.

Going on multiple dates, as reports say that they did, may have led somewhere, but that doesn’t make it a forever romance. Or a roamnce at all.

In fact, Nader publicly declared that she was “just going on fun dates.” However, she characterized herself as single even back in June.

She also told TMZ: “I’m just baywatching.” Amazing. No notes.