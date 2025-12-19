Brooks Nader Seemingly Confirms Tom Brady Romance During Awkward Andy Cohen Interview

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooks Nader appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, and the reality star may have confirmed that she dated (or is currently dating!) Tom Brady.

Host Andy Cohen is known for putting guests on the hot seat, and that’s exactly what he did to Nader, interrogating her about her romance with a famous “Tom.”

“You two have a lot in common,” Cohen said to Nader and his other guest, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

Brooks Nader attends as Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation hosts Angel Ball 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

“You both dated guys named Tom…” he continued.

Jayne was married to Tom Girardi, who recently began serving a seven-year prison sentence on fraud charges.

But who was the other Tom to whom Andy was referring? Well, it might be another guy who’s accustomed to showering with large groups of men.

“Wait, what Tom did you date?” Jayne asked Nader, seeming to be genuinely curious

Brooks immediately made it clear that she did not with to discuss the issue further — but her silence and her body language spoke volumes.

Brooks Nader attends iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“Andy!” Nader laughed, pivoting away from Cohen with a sly smile. That probably would’ve been enough right there — but that was far from the end of the conversation.

“Brady! Brady!” Cohen erupted when Nader refused to answer Jayne’s question.

“One’s a newscaster, one’s in jail,” Brooks eventually joked.

She seems to be referring to the fact that Brady is currently a color commentator for Fox’s NFL coverage.

We wouldn’t describe him as a “newscaster,” exactly, but we get what Brooks was trying to say.

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback, looks on before the Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

So what exactly is happening with Brooks and Tom?

Well, insiders seem to believe that they’re not currently hooking up — but that they did enjoy one another’s company for a few weeks, starting in July of 2024.

Brooks and Tom reportedly met at an event in the Hamptons, and insiders say their relationship was “nothing serious.”

They hung out together at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, but sources say there was nothing romantic about their time together.

“It was all in good spirits,” one insider tells Page Six.

So we guess Brooks and Tom have both moved on from their brief fling — but it’s still very much on Andy Cohen’s mind!