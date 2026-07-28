Savannah Guthrie Issues Final Plea to Mother's Kidnappers: Please 'Do the Right Thing'

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It’s been nearly six months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson.

And now, her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, is once again asking for help as the search for her mother approaches the half-year mark.

The Today show anchor shared an emotional video on Instagram this week, directly addressing the person or people responsible for her 84-year-old mother’s disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In the video, Guthrie pleaded for compassion and urged anyone involved to reveal Nancy’s whereabouts.

“We are living through a nightmare that will not end,” Savannah said, adding that it is “never too late to do the right thing.”

She asked the parties responsible to tell her family “where to look for her” and said they continue to hope for Nancy’s safe return.

Savannah captioned the post simply, “Bring her home.”

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

Investigators have said evidence at the residence suggested she did not leave voluntarily, and authorities have treated the case as a suspected kidnapping. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate.

According to investigators, surveillance footage captured a masked individual outside Nancy’s home around the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have also examined multiple ransom notes sent during the investigation, though officials have indicated that some messages may not be authentic. No arrests have been announced.

Savannah has remained outspoken throughout the investigation, using both her national television platform and social media to keep attention on the case.

Earlier this year, her family announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery, while the FBI has also offered a separate reward for information that assists the investigation.

Despite the passage of nearly six months, Guthrie’s latest message made clear that her family has not given up hope.

“Please,” she said in the video. “Tell us where to look for her. Bring her home.”

Savannah is currently on hiatus from Today as she focuses on filming a new game show based on the popular word game Wordle.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.