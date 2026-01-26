Ben Affleck & Brooks Nader: Dating?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Brooks Nader dating the unofficial face of Dunkin?

Nader has made headlines for her dating habits before.

But the recent buzz about her allegedly dating Ben Affleck seemed to crop up overnight.

A report came out to confirm whether she and Affleck are a thing. And Nader herself is chiming in.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in late 2025, Brooks Nader answers the host’s questions. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘Haven’t met him in my life’

Recently, rumors have been circulating about Nader and Affleck.

It was only a matter of time before tabloids delved deeper on the matter — one way or the other.

On Saturday, January 24, Deuxmoi shared an Instagram post to debunk the romance speculation.

“Despite reports that Ben Affleck & Brooks Nader are ‘hooking up,’ a source tells Deuxmoi exclusively the two have ‘never met,'” the caption read.

You know who isn’t disputing that? Nader herself.

According to both Deuxmoi and Brooks Nader herself, she has never met Ben Affleck. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The 28-year-old model took to the Instagram comments under Deuxmoi’s post.

“Haven’t met him in my life,” she confirmed.

It is difficult — though not impossible — to form or maintain a romantic relationship without meeting.

We’d say that this declaration pretty much clears things up.

However, some people still have a few reasonable questions.

Who is Brooks Nader?

Recently, there has been a spike — some believe, a conspicuous one — of reports about Nader.

But who is she?

Nader is a model — for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, among other things.

In fact, she graced the cover at the same time as others, including Megan Fox and Martha Stewart.

She is also a television personality. (Nader has even done a little acting, but only a little)

It wasn’t so long ago that Nader was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars.

She and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, ended up dating in an on-again, off-again romance that lasted for months.

That ended messily almost a year ago, in April of 2025.

How messy? Savchenko allegedly learned of the split from headlines — followed by Nader not returning his messages.

That sort of brings us to a lot of comments on social media related to the Affleck rumors.

Ben Affleck attends Netflix’s “The Rip” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on January 13, 2026. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Who said that?

Comment after comment, under Deuxmoi updates and beyond, ask variations of the same question: why so much coverage?

Many have expressed a belief that Nader’s management or publicists (or whoever) are pushing out stories about her.

Whether the model is aware or not, the goal would be to drum up media attention.

Even if Nader quashes the rumor herself, it works.

Some commenters warn that oversaturation of someone they’ve never heard of is not the way to make fans. That’s likely true!