Brooks Nader Was Dating Carlos Alcaraz AND Jannik Sinner During US Open, Went Home With …

It’s the wildest tennis-related love triangle since the movie Challengers!

Actually, it might be the only tennis-related love triangle aside from the one in Challengers.

Anyway! Earlier this week, we reported that Brooks Nader is dating Carlos Alcaraz. The report followed months of rumors that Brooks was dating Carlos’ number one rival, Jannik Sinner.

Now, insiders are claiming that Brooks was romantically involved with both men, during the recent US Open!

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy pose for a photo at the net prior to the Gentleman’s Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Talk about mixed doubles!

Brooks Nader may have been playing the field with tennis’ two hottest stars

According to a new report from Page Six, Nader dated the number one and number two ranked tennis stars simultaneously before settling on Alcaraz.

Alcaraz also beat Sinner in the finals of the US Open on Sunday, so we guess he’s really got a leg up in this rivalry at the moment!

Rumors of Nader’s involvement with Sinner had been circulating for weeks.

The speculation began when Brooks’ sister, Grace Ann Nader, made some coy comments on the Page Six podcast, noting that her sister had been playing “every field and court” — but “not the NBA” kind.

Brooks Nader attends Charity Day 2025 Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at BGC Group on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

She added that the name of Brooks’ love interest “rhymes with winner” (obviously indicating Sinner).

Grace Ann then complicated the matter by quipping, “There are many players in the game.”

“Stop talking! I’m going to punch you when we get home already,” Brooks blurted in response.

Shortly thereafter, Brooks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host asked her point-blank if she was dating Sinner.

“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” before adding, “You’re close… you’re warm.”

Brooks Nader poses with her cover issue as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates the 2023 Issue Release with Swimsuit Island at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Brooks serves up drama at the US Open

Again, Grace Ann revealed the truth, telling E! News that Brooks is actually involved with Alcaraz.

“Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he’s the man of the hour,” she told the outlet.

Brooks has been mostly quiet on the matter, but she has hinted that she’s dating a tennis star — she just hasn’t revealed which one.

It’s worth noting that Brooks was in attendance when Alcaraz played Arthur Rinderknech at the Open on August 31, a fact she pointed out during Kimmel’s interrogation.

It might be a while before we find out what’s really going on here.

But clearly, when Brooks is on the court, love is more than just a tennis score.