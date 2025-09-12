Brooks Nader Was Dating Carlos Alcaraz AND Jannik Sinner During US Open, Went Home With …

It’s the wildest tennis-related love triangle since the movie Challengers!
Actually, it might be the only tennis-related love triangle aside from the one in Challengers.
Anyway! Earlier this week, we reported that Brooks Nader is dating Carlos Alcaraz. The report followed months of rumors that Brooks was dating Carlos’ number one rival, Jannik Sinner.
Now, insiders are claiming that Brooks was romantically involved with both men, during the recent US Open!
Talk about mixed doubles!
Brooks Nader may have been playing the field with tennis’ two hottest stars
According to a new report from Page Six, Nader dated the number one and number two ranked tennis stars simultaneously before settling on Alcaraz.
Alcaraz also beat Sinner in the finals of the US Open on Sunday, so we guess he’s really got a leg up in this rivalry at the moment!
Rumors of Nader’s involvement with Sinner had been circulating for weeks.
The speculation began when Brooks’ sister, Grace Ann Nader, made some coy comments on the Page Six podcast, noting that her sister had been playing “every field and court” — but “not the NBA” kind.
She added that the name of Brooks’ love interest “rhymes with winner” (obviously indicating Sinner).
Grace Ann then complicated the matter by quipping, “There are many players in the game.”
“Stop talking! I’m going to punch you when we get home already,” Brooks blurted in response.
Shortly thereafter, Brooks appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host asked her point-blank if she was dating Sinner.
“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” before adding, “You’re close… you’re warm.”
Brooks serves up drama at the US Open
Again, Grace Ann revealed the truth, telling E! News that Brooks is actually involved with Alcaraz.
“Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he’s the man of the hour,” she told the outlet.
Brooks has been mostly quiet on the matter, but she has hinted that she’s dating a tennis star — she just hasn’t revealed which one.
It’s worth noting that Brooks was in attendance when Alcaraz played Arthur Rinderknech at the Open on August 31, a fact she pointed out during Kimmel’s interrogation.
It might be a while before we find out what’s really going on here.
But clearly, when Brooks is on the court, love is more than just a tennis score.