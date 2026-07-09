Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia & West Wilson: Dating?

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Is Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia dating former Summer House star West Wilson?

Despite his unpopularity on the Bravo series, he’s been publicly linked to multiple women — not just to Amanda Batula.

Are the relationship rumors true?

Here’s what Brianna had to say about it.

Brianna LaPaglia at Surrogate’s Court on February 14, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ALICE + OLIVIA)

‘I’ve humiliated myself enough with men’

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia took to TikTok to respond to someone else who discussed a rumor that she and Wilson are dating.

“Says who? The f–k? Me? West Wilson?” she asked indignantly.

She’s not exactly mincing words, as you can tell.

“Have you guys seen the podcast episodes I made about that man?” she then asked rhetorically.

“I’ve humiliated myself enough with men,” Brianna emphasized.

“Not going down that path again,” Brianna affirmed.

“Yeah, actually, no,” she continued to respond. “What the f–k?”

Making fun of her own nickname, she then joked that perhaps fans had her confused with someone else.

In jest, she suggested: “Maybe he’s with Brianna Chickenwing.”

Brianna went on to confirm that she has not seen “that man in months.”

Where did this relationship rumor originate?

To be clear, they have met.

When Brianna refers to podcasting about him, she’s referring to, among other things, calling BS on his alleged timeline with Amanda.

According to her, he told her about Amanda at a Super Bowl event.

(The two supposedly made out that weekend, but like … we get where the rumors are coming from but we are also adults who understand that adults sometimes just make out, especially at parties.)

When Brianna talks about having humiliated herself enough with men, that appears to be a dig at Zach Bryan.

Just for the record, it’s widely believed that he and Amanda are still together.

Yes, she’s played the victim even though she was clearly a voluntary participant in dating her bestie’s ex (now her ex-bestie, of course) and also concealing it from her.

But if they’ve broken up, they’re not announcing it to the world.

And, considering the mess that they made by getting together under the cover of darkness in the first place, you’d think that they’d hire town criers to announce their split.

Regardless, he’s not dating Brianna Chickenfry. No word back yet from Ms. Chickenwing, however.