Amanda Batula, West Wilson Relationship Timeline Finally Revealed On Explosive …

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As expected, the long-awaited Summer House Season 10 reunion got messy in a hurry.

The relationship between Amanda Batula and West Wilson has been reality TV’s biggest scandal for several weeks now, and it took center stage right off the bat.

Specifically, the drama exploded when cast members began digging into the timeline surrounding Amanda and West’s interactions, attempting to pin down exactly when they became more than friends, and whether it happened during Amanda’s marriage to Kyle Cooke.

Amanda Batula and West Wilson on the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion show. (Bravo/YouTube)

And while portions of the Summer House reunion were leaked ahead of schedule, the first installment still contained plenty of surprises.

The conversation became tense as cast members argued over details, dates, and what exactly should count as inappropriate behavior.

Amanda maintains that she and West did not sleep together until “after the statement,” meaning the joint statement in which the pair confirmed that they were dating.

She admits that the two of them kissed following a group brunch in February.

However, Ciara says she became suspicious way back in January — around the time of Batula and Cooke’s divorce — when Amanda started behaving in an evasive manner.

Ciara also accused West of dating a woman named Meija Moreno while he was pursuing Amanda.

However, West claims that he and Meija were never exclusive, and Amanda says she knew about the relationship.

Fans of Summer House have already spent weeks dissecting every interaction between Amanda and West, and even though Amanda’s marital struggles with Kyle were well-documented, many still believe that that relationship ended because of West.

The couple — who married in 2021 after a famously rocky engagement — have often been candid about communication issues and trust problems throughout their Bravo run.

Neither Amanda nor West has publicly addressed last night’s reunion revelations.

And with two more installments on the way, we’re sure Summer House Season 10 still has plenty of drama in store.