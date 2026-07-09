Donald Trump Ditches $400 Million Qatari Plane for Air Force One Amidst Assassination …

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This week, Donald Trump got away from the Greenwater scandal and escalating ICE violence to meet with NATO.

On his way back, he abruptly swapped planes — eschewing the $400 million “gift” from Qatar for the previous Air Force One.

At first, he simply said that this was out of some odd nostalgia.

But, speaking to reporters, Trump admitted that security threats and the risk of assassination were on his mind.

Donald J. Trump departs the Al Udeid Air Base in May 2025. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The plane swap was abrupt

On Wednesday, July 8, Trump departed from Turkey.

He had been there for a NATO summit, one taking place amidst escalating hostilities in his needless war with Iran.

He did not, however, depart on his controversial and freshly renovated $400 million jet — the one that Qatar dubiously “gifted” to him.

Then, only once he was in the UK, Trump traded planes, riding back to DC onboard the luxury vehicle that critics have characterized as both a bribe and a security risk.

Though Trump initially claimed that he’d be using the previous Air Force One plane “for old time’s sake” for the flight from Ankara to RAF Mildenhall, he — as is his habit — offered multiple explanations.

When reporters in Ankara asked if the potential threat of assassination was a factor in swapping planes, he avoided giving a direct answer.

Instead, he oddly boasted: “I’m number one on the kill list for Iran.”

Responding perhaps to his own thoughts, he rambled: “I don’t know. I can’t tell ​you that but I don’t really care.”

He also said: “I have a threat all the time.”

Trump also told reporters that they themselves were at risk by traveling with him, suggesting that some might want to find new professions.

‘Number one on the kill list for Iran’

For a politician at any level to accept a $400 million “gift” from a foreign power is a huge red flag.

In fairness, Trump’s personal finances have been massively inflated by many foreign powers renting rooms on his properties and buying into his family’s cryptocurrency scams.

Though the gift from Qatar, a notorious nation infamous for, among other things, slave labor, is no great honor, it is only one small piece of a larger story of brazen corruption at the expense of the American people.

Still, having a pantry full of corruption at home doesn’t mean that you need to get more to add to it.

And when we mention the “expense” that the American people pay for Trump’s new plane, it comes with a price tag much higher than $400 million.

Upgrades to the jet were completed with such haste that security experts have worried that the plane isn’t up to Air Force One standards.

Additionally, lawmakers have estimated that the cost of converting the plane was over $1 billion.

The conversion process included security upgrades, improvements to communications, eavesdropping countermeasures, missile defense capabilities, and more.

Most politicians would not really consider accepting such a gift for the optics alone.

But then, most politicians do not believe that they are entitled to exist within a gilded palace at all times.