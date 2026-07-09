Justin Baldoni Discusses ‘Trauma’ and ‘Injustice’ of Scandal, …

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Even though Justin Baldoni avoided going to trial with Blake Lively mostly through legal technicalities, he’s taking a victory lap.

He and his wife shared a video, which you can watch below.

The actor-director-producer refers to the scandal as an “injustice,” which almost everyone agrees with — even if different parties have different meanings.

He’s thanking his supporters, claiming that they were the ones with “discernment” during this case.

Justin Baldoni and Emily Baldoni shared a video thanking supporters in July 2026. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘Gratitude has saved us’

On the evening of Wednesday, July 8, Justin and his wife, Emily, shared an Instagram video.

“We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because lord knows we have,” the actor began.

“But it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak,” he explained.

Justin continued: “Something was telling us not to.”

He added: “It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.”

“It makes it hard to figure out what is right for this specific moment,” Emily said from beside him.

“But what does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude for so many things and so many people,” she expressed.

Justin declared: “Gratitude has saved us.”

He claimed that their plan for the past two years was to “let the justice system run its course” and to not “add to the noise.”

Echoing her husband’s verbal victory lap, Emily claimed that “the facts have spoken for themselves.”

‘Thank you does not feel like enough’

In addition to thanking his stans who have rallied to support him, he claimed that these supporters are the ones who “had discernment.”

Justin told fans: “You have given your time to fight for us, and thank you does not feel like enough.”

He added: “But we’re here, in large part, because of so many of you and all of our friends and family.”

He went on to share a somewhat odd yet very contemporary saying.

“One thing that we’ve learned is that when God presses the reset button and everything else is stripped away, that’s when love shows up,” he declared, “and we feel so loved.”

Emily described this as a source of “trauma.” Justin characterized the situation as an “injustice.”

The facts definitely agree with that … but possibly not in the way that he intends.

Justin is taking a victory lap after a judge dismissed most of Blake Lively’s legal complains on a technical basis, not on merit.

It Ends With Us did not film in California, so the state’s protections for workers did not apply. And, as an independent contractor, she was not protected by federal civil rights employment regulations.

He’s still on the hook for her $8 million in legal fees. But he dodged a bullet because not every state or mode of employment offers the same civil rights protections.

Most innocents with the means to fight a protracted courtroom battle would surely want to prove their innocence rather than simply get out of the lawsuit due to statutory details, right?