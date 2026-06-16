West Wilson FIRED from ‘Summer House’ Ahead of Season 11

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The saga of Summer House Season 10 isn’t quite over.

Ahead of the “Aftermath” bonus episode airing, news broke that West Wilson will not be returning.

Considering that he was openly wishing for lower viewing numbers for part of this season, the writing was kind of on the wall.

Still, we’ll see him again — starting with the bonus episode.

West Wilson attends The PEOPLE interview with The Boys of Bravo’s “Summer House” in 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

He’s out!

On Monday, June 15, TMZ reported that Wilson “was not picked up” for Summer House Season 11.

The upcoming season of the hit Bravo reality series begins filming early next month, likely over Fourth of July weekend.

Wilson will not be taking part.

The same report acknowledges, however, that he could potentially make a cameo as the show continues.

Whether he will is very much to-be-determined.

Wilson first joined Summer House in Season 8, which of course premiered back in 2024.

For months, he dated his gorgeous castmate, Ciara Miller.

Season 10 saw their relationship, with them even sharing a kiss.

What Summer House fans have since learned is that Wilson also secretly pursued a relationship with her bestie, Amanda Batula.

Not only did they hide this entanglement from Miller, but also from Kyle Cooke — who was married to Miller until January 2026.

It’s safe to say he’s not been enjoying his public figure status

It came as no surprise when the Summer House Season 10 reunion not only spanned multiple episodes (including Tuesday, June 16’s bonus episode), but focused extensively upon this secret fling.

During the episode, Wilson and Batula defended their relationship timeline, though many have questions — believing that there was cheating involved.

Andy Cohen and castmates alike called out Wilson for being on beta blockers.

Wilson and Batula may both insist that they were single when they hooked up, but Miller spoke to Meija Moreno — who said that she was actively dating Wilson when the world learned about his Batula entanglement.

Even if there was no cheating, a lot of people feel that the secrecy was in and of itself a huge betrayal of their erstwhile friendships.

By the way, Wilson was not at home while the reunion episodes aired.

Instead, he and Batula were in Italy to attend his cousin’s wedding.

After he got home, he earned widespread backlash after saying that he hoped that the Knicks would lose, so that public interest in an additional game would distract people from Tuesday’s bonus episode.

(I do not personally understand how basketball works but I’m very happy for New York’s infectious joy over the weekend.)

Fortunately, Wilson did not get his wish. There will be no basketball to distract from Summer House: The Aftermath.