Sydney Sweeney Snaps Jaw-Dropping Underwear Selfie: Check Me Out Down Under!

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There’s truly no better model for Sydney Sweeney’s clothing line than the woman herself.

She recently showcased outtakes from her stay in Australia (on a very exciting project).

And she wore some very interesting outfits Down Under.

Sweeney’s jaw-dropping selfies are turning heads and boggling minds. And, of course, advertising her clothes.

Sydney Sweeney attends Variety’s 2025 Power Of Women at The Beverly Hills Hotel on October 29, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

She has everyone’s attention

In a recent Instagram post, Sweeney shared a series of photos.

She kept the caption simple, writing: “A little aussie dump.”

(To be clear, she refers to a photodump.)

One photo in particular is generating a lot of attention — and for good reason.

It’s a toothbrushing selfie that Sweeney snapped in a mirror.

SYDNEY SWEENEY CHAMA ATENÇÃO



Sydney Sweeney chamou atenção ao aparecer usando um cardigan combinado com lingerie de renda em um novo ensaio, apostando em um visual ousado que rapidamente repercutiu nas redes sociais. pic.twitter.com/MQf3hww0vB — Vox Liberdade (@VoxLiberdade) July 22, 2026

In the photo, Sweeney isn’t wearing much.

But what she is wearing is from her SYRN brand clothing line.

Her top, a crop top that is about halfway unbuttoned from the bottom, is a gray Keepsake cropped cardigan.

For what appears to be her sole undergarment, Sweeney is wearing lace-trimmed Nap Time mid-rise bikini bottoms, also from her own label.

Most of what is on display in the upscale-yet-largely-featureless bathroom photo is Sweeney’s exposed torso. Which, regardless of what anyone may tell you, is often the best way to advertise clothing.

What is she doing in Australia?

Many of the comments were simply about the photos — thirst, admiration, or of course mockery of her pics with boyfriend Scooter Braun.

Even more comments were about the photo that you can see below, depicting Sweeney wearing a bikini top.

You might say that there was a little something for everyone in her photo series.

However, many still wondered if she was on vacation in Australia or what.

The truth, however, is that she is appearing on an exciting upcoming project.

Netflix’s Gundam adaptation has wrapped filming in Australia.

Many key details remain under wraps, but Sweeney is reportedly portraying a Gundam pilot in a starcrossed lovers storyline.

(Finger’s crossed for her to be playing Char Aznable or one of his many analogues across different Gundam adaptations!)

While we don’t even know which Gundam continuity Sweeney’s project will take place in (likely its own), many are excited to see it. Even more are curious or cautiously optimistic.

Meanwhile, it’s clear that she had plenty of time to model her SYRN clothing line and unwind while in Australia.

It’s winter down there, so we hope that she enjoyed the relatively mild weather while she was in it.