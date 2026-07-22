Ozzy Osbourne Knew He Was Dying, Did Farewell Show Against Doctors' Advice (And Had No Regrets) Sharon Confirms on First Anniversary of Rocker's Death

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In July of 2025, Ozzy Osbourne passed away. The rock legend was 76.

Fellow musicians later claimed that he knew that he was dying as he put on his farewell concert, but did it anyway.

Sharon has confirmed as much.

What’s more is that she’s sharing that it gave Ozzy a wonderful boost and source of joy in his final weeks.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne speak onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

‘It was a gift …’

On Wednesday, July 22, Sharon Osbourne was in Birmingham to reflect upon the life and passing of her late husband — one year later.

Exactly one year after rock legend Ozzy’s death, his widow spoke to The BBC about his legacy, his fans, and about how doctors tried to warn him against his final concert.

In early July of 2025, Ozzy performed while enthroned on a stage at the Villa Park stadium.

“Ozzy knew that he was dying,” Sharon confirmed on Wednesday.

She added: “He was told two weeks before the show that he was dying, and they said ‘don’t do the show.’”

At 76, Ozzy wasn’t interested in doctors’ advice.

“He said, ‘Yeah, right. Get out of here,’” Sharon characterized his reaction.

“It was a gift to be surrounded by his loyal crew, his friends, his family, the fans,” she gushed.

“His greatest love affair was with the audience,” Sharon praised, “and that’s the way he wanted to go out.”

She added: “Just one more time and he got to do that — and he smashed it.”

‘It was just so great to see him every day smiling’

According to Sharon, Ozzy “was the happiest I had ever seen him” in those final two weeks of his life.

She expressed that “It was just so great to see him every day smiling.”

Sharon called the farewell show an “absolute joy,” boosting Ozzy in his final weeks of life.

“He had been so down, so depressed because he knew it was the end,” she explained.

Sharon also confessed that her late husband had been “so afraid that he wouldn’t be able to sing.”

“I can’t forget what Birmingham did for Ozzy,” Sharon said, choking up one year after losing her husband.

Ozzy came from humble roots and rose to global stardom. He was and remains a music icon.

She also had words of advice for his fans.

“As Ozzy would say, ‘When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang,'” Sharon relayed.

That is a beautiful tribute on an emotionally heavy day for Sharon. And, of course, for Ozzy’s legions of fans.