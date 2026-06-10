West Wilson Reveals He’s Loved Amanda Batula For ‘A Very Long Time’ In …

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The final installment of the Summer House Season 10 reunion aired on Tuesday night — but if you thought that would be the end of the Amanda Batula-West Wilson drama, you’ve got another thing coming.

Bravo has announced a surprise bonus episode, and based on the newly released preview, things are about to get even messier for Amanda, West, Kyle Cooke, and basically everyone else involved in this increasingly complicated love quadrangle.

In a preview clip, we see a conversation that reveals new information about the timeline of West and Amanda’s relationship.

Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke of the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ appear on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Do you love her?” Kyle asks West in the clip,

“Do you want full honesty even though it could be possibly hurtful today?” Wilson warned befor admitting:

“I do love her and have for a very, very long time,”

Yeah. That’s probably not what Kyle was hoping to hear.

The confession is already fueling doubts that West and Amanda really waited until March to sleep together, as they’ve previously claimed.

Kyle Cooke reacts with shock on the Summer House bonus episode. (Bravo/YouTube)

Amanda and West have maintained that their romance didn’t begin until after her split from Kyle.

But several castmates have openly questioned that narrative, pointing to interactions that appeared to happen earlier than the couple initially suggested.

Needless to say, West’s revelation that his feelings stretch back “a very, very long time” isn’t exactly helping squash those rumors.

And Kyle isn’t the only person still looking for answers.

The bonus episode will also feature Amanda sitting down with Lindsay Hubbard, who wastes no time confronting her about the gossip surrounding the relationship.

In the preview, Lindsay brings up claims that Amanda was the one pursuing West, something Amanda quickly and emphatically rejects.

Meanwhile, Ciara Miller reunites with Meija Moreno, another woman caught in West’s increasingly tangled dating history. The conversation appears poised to revisit the controversy over West’s overlapping relationships and the fallout that followed.

Amanda Batula gets emotional on the Summer House bonus episode. (Bravo/YouTube)

The good news is that Ciara and Meija appear to be besties now!

“He brought us together far too late,” Moreno quips as they toast to their friendship.

If you’ve been following the reunion, you already know the Amanda-West romance has detonated multiple friendships within the cast.

Ciara famously blasted Amanda over the relationship, accusing her former friend of betrayal and rejecting a tearful apology during the reunion. The confrontation quickly became one of the season’s most explosive moments.

As for West, he has spent much of the reunion attempting to explain his actions while facing criticism from nearly every direction, especially from Lindsay. He acknowledged that he was not initially exclusive with Amanda and admitted there were other romantic entanglements during the early stages of their relationship.

Despite all the backlash, Amanda and West remain together and recently traveled to Italy amid the ongoing controversy.

Whether viewers buy their version of events, however, remains another story entirely.

Whatever the case, if Bravo intended this surprise bonus episode to reignite the timeline debate, mission accomplished.

Summer House: The Aftermath premieres June 16 on Bravo and will stream the following day on Peacock.