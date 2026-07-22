JD Vance Wanted to Name Newborn After Donald Trump in Desperate Tribute: Report

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Over the weekend, JD and Usha Vance welcomed their fourth child.

Though they named their newborn Alec Neel Vance, he very nearly had a different name.

According to a jaw-dropping report, JD had hoped to burden Baby #4 with a name honoring Donald Trump.

Baby Alec dodged that bullet, it seems, thanks to a veto.

JD Vance sits with his wife Usha Vance on October 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

‘The ultimate tribute’

According to a report from Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack, a DC insider dished that “JD floated the idea of naming the baby Donald.”

The source explained: “He thought it would be the ultimate tribute to President Trump.”

By all accounts, Trump dislikes Vance because the latter is fundamentally awkward and unlikable, with no rizz and no popular appeal. The guy is VP because business-brained tech weirdos like Peter Thiel find him useful.

Maybe such a desperate, sycophantic tribute could fix that?

“JD knows the President appreciates loyalty,” the insider continued, “and he believed it would be a meaningful gesture.”

Fortunately, Usha didn’t want to impart this malediction upon her newborn.

“She shut it down — politely, but firmly,” the source then described.

“Usha wanted their son’s name to reflect their family,” the insider continued, “not make a political statement.”

The source then commented: “She wasn’t about to turn her newborn into a headline before he could even walk.”

Naturally, a sitting VP welcoming a newborn is news — as it hasn’t happened in over 150 years. But it’s a blip on today’s hellish news cycle of wars, plagues, disasters, and corruption.

‘At home he knows exactly who gets the final vote’

According to a GOP insider, Usha won that debate. Obviously.

“JD knew when to surrender,” this insider characterized.

“He may be Vice President of the United States,” the source half-joked, “but at home he knows exactly who gets the final vote.”

Alec Neel was born on Sunday, July 19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Vance announced the news via social media, to widespread disinterest.

Naming a child after Trump would be folly for multiple reasons.

Obviously, many people can agree that “Donald” is simply an ugly name. This is an apolitical statement.

The sound is sort of slapstick, if that makes sense? A little too silly, phonetically.

On the political side of things, Vance’s children will always have to live with the infamy of their father’s role in the Trump regime.

Having a good name (and Alec is a good name) won’t change that. But they can at least not be named after one of America’s worst enemies.