Rebel Wilson Celebrates Legal Win, Defamation Suit Dismissed

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The Deb was supposed to be a heartwarming musical comedy.

Instead, the film’s production scandal has made Don’t Worry Darling look like a PR dream.

Now, Rebel Wilson’s legal nightmare is over.

The judge has dismissed the defamation suit against her — brought on by the actress who Wilson said had been the target of sexual misconduct.

Rebel Wilson attends the Serpentine Summer Party at Serpentine South on June 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Case dismissed

CNN reports that, on Wednesday, July 22, an Australian judge dismissed the case brought on by Charlotte MacInnes.

MacInnes was an actress on The Deb, and had accused Wilson of spreading alleged lies on social media.

She alleged that Wilson had made her the “subject of abuse, hatred, and ridicule online” and negatively impacted her career.

In the posts, Wilson alleged that MacInnes had filed and then withdrawn a sexual harassment complaint against producers — withdrawing it to further her career.

According to MacInnes, she never made a complaint in the first place.

In a lengthy caption on July 22, 2026, Rebel Wilson thanked the legal system after the defamation lawsuit was dismissed. (Image Credit: Instagram)

The Deb is supposed to be a heartwarming musical comedy set in small town Australia.

It has been inundated with allegations, including everything from smear campaigns to embezzlement.

On Wednesday (if you have any friends in Australia, you know that it was already afternoon Down Under before the clock struck midnight on Wednesday morning here), Wilson took to her Instagram page to celebrate.

“This process has taught me a lot,” she reflected. “It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I’ve always believed.”

Wilson affirmed: “I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy.”

‘I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most’

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me,” Wilson expressed in her caption.

“I’m grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion,” she affirmed, “and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I love most.”

Wilson clarified that the things that she loves most are “my family and my work.”

She has wife, Ramona, and their two young children.

Wilson concluded her caption by writing: “Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for.”

The judge in question was Justice Elizabeth Raper, which is a hell of a surname in any walk of life, especially a judge.

We’re no legal experts, least of all in Australian law, but here’s our understanding of the court’s decision.

Her ruling was essentially that Wilson had spoken in good faith about her belief that MacInnes had reported feeling uncomfortable after spending time in a hot tub.

More to the point, Wilson had earnestly believed that MacInnes was reporting sexual misconduct on set. And, as director, Wilson had an obligation to take action.

In addition to dismissing the case, the judge ordered MacInnes to cover court costs.