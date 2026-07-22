Erika Kirk Blasted 'Soulless Ghoul' Candace Owens Following Tyler Robinson Hearing: Report

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For the better part of a year, Candace Owens has been hurling insults at Erika Kirk and placing the grieving widow at the center of her bizarre conspiracy theories.

Now, it seems that Erika has finally had enough.

Yes, as we approach the first anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s shooting death, and the trial of his suspected killer gets underway, Erika is making her true feelings toward Candace known.

Erika Kirk discusses the newly released book “Stop, In The Name of God: Why Honoring The Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” on “Hannity” at Fox News Channel Studios on December 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Kirk didn’t hold back during a recent conversation about Owens.

“Erika can’t stand her. She calls her ‘that b–ch’ if she talks about her at all,” a source told the outlet, adding:

“Erika thinks she’s the worst, most unkind person in the world. Ugly person, inside and out. She’s a soulless ghoul.”

Kirk’s remarks reflected frustration over the ongoing public scrutiny and speculation surrounding her role following Charlie Kirk’s death.

The conflict between Kirk and Owens has steadily escalated in recent months after Owens publicly criticized Turning Point USA and suggested that Erika is withholding information about Charlie’s death.

Those comments fueled rumors of a widening divide between Owens and the organization Charlie founded.

Now, Erika is reportedly making it clear she has no intention of allowing the narrative to be shaped solely by her critics.

Although she has largely avoided engaging publicly throughout the controversy, Kirk reportedly decided it was time to respond as criticism continued to mount online.

This latest development adds another chapter to a dispute that has become increasingly personal.

Owens has repeatedly questioned the direction of Turning Point USA and criticized several figures associated with the organization, while Kirk has largely focused on leading the conservative nonprofit following the assassination of her husband.

Erika’s alleged comments probably bring an end to this increasingly messy feud. In fact, Candace is probably preparing her response at this moment.

And all of this is playing out as Erika attends pre-trial hearings for Tyler Robinson, the Utah native accused of shooting and killing Charlie.

Understandably, the hearings seem to be taking quite an emotional toll on Erika, but that won’t earn her the sympathy of Candace or her fellow conspiracy theorists.

As the feud continues playing out in public, supporters of both women have taken to social media to defend their respective sides, ensuring the controversy remains firmly in the spotlight.

Needless to say, this is probably not the legacy that Charlie imagined for himself.