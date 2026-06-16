Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie Xo After 10 Years of Marriage

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It’s officially a wrap for one of the music world’s most beloved couples.

We can now confirm that Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are calling it quits after 10 years of marriage.

TMZ has reported that Mr. Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — filed for divorce from Bunnie in Williamson County, Tennessee on May 18.

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman at The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And in case you thought Jelly wasn’t serious about ending things, TMZ also reports that moving vans were spotted outside the couple’s home on Monday.

The move comes as a surprise for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that Jelly and Bunnie — whose real name is Alisa DeFord — have spent much of this year publicly praising one another.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife,” Jelly said at the Grammys after he won the award for Best Contemporary Country Album back in February.

“I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s relationship has long been a central part of the singer’s public story. The pair first met in 2015 at one of his concerts in Las Vegas and quickly formed a connection.

A year later, Jelly Roll proposed to Bunnie onstage during a concert appearance in Las Vegas.

According to previous accounts of their relationship, the couple secretly tied the knot later that same night in a courthouse ceremony, keeping the wedding under wraps from friends and family.

In 2023, they returned to the same Las Vegas chapel to renew their vows, a gesture that seemed to symbolize just how far they had come together.

Over the years, both Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have spoken openly about the challenges they faced as a couple, including his infidelity, for which Bunnie eventually forgave him.

They frequently described themselves as stronger for having worked through those struggles.

Neither of the DeFords has commented publicly on the split, but given how open they’ve been in the past, we’re guessing that that won’t be the case for much longer.

And divorce is pretty much a rite of passage for country singers, so you can expect Jelly’s next album to be loaded with depressing bangers.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.