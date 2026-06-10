West Wilson’s Beta Blockers Revelation Blasted By Ciara Miller: ‘They …

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West Wilson did not appear as remorseful as viewers had hoped during the Summer House Season 10 reunion.

And there may have been a pharmaceutical reason for that.

Host Andy Cohen was quick to clock that West seemed more sedated than usual:

West Wilson on the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion. (Bravo/YouTube)

“No offense, but are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what?” Andy asked point blank, prompting West to reply, “I did take a beta blocker… I apologize that I don’t read emotional enough.”

According to West, the medication helped him remain composed while facing hours of criticism over his controversial romance with Amanda Batula and the fallout it caused among the cast.

Unfortunately for him, Ciara Miller wasn’t buying that explanation.

Not only is Ciara West’s ex and one of the people most hurt by his relationship with Amanda, she’s also a registered nurse.

Which means she wasn’t exactly impressed by the sudden attempt to blame pharmaceuticals for West’s apparent lack of emotion.

Taking to social media shortly after the reunion aired, Ciara offered what she called a “medical note” for anyone confused about how beta blockers actually work.

Ciara Miller on the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion. (Bravo/YouTube)

“Just a medical note: beta blockers DON’T remove emotion,” the registered nurse wrote via Threads Tuesday night after part three of the reunion aired on Bravo.

“They work by blocking adrenaline from binding to beta receptors in your heart, blood vessels, and muscles (the receptors responsible for the physical symptoms of anxiety like increased heart rate, raised blood pressure, and trembling),”

“The EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE remains, but the physical stress response can’t fully activate. It’s like putting your “fight or flight” symptoms on DND…. enough with the beta blocker bulls—t.”

Fans quickly rallied behind Ciara online, praising her for shutting down what they viewed as a flimsy excuse. Others pointed out that West’s unemotional reunion performance only fueled criticism that he still doesn’t fully grasp the damage caused by his relationship with Amanda.

The reunion has largely revolved around the secret romance between West and Amanda, which left both Ciara and Amanda’s estranged husband Kyle Cooke feeling blindsided. Cast members have repeatedly questioned the couple’s timeline, while friendships throughout the house have seemingly imploded in real time.

The controversy is far from over, but Ciara’s post was informative on multiple levels:

Not only did we learn about beta blockers, but we learned that someone (aside from AI rage-baiters) actually posts on Threads!