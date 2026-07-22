Nolan Wells Independent Autopsy Leaves Cause of Death Undetermined

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It’s been over two weeks since Nolan Wells was found dead on an island off the coast of Mississippi.

And now, the family of the late 18-year-old is sharing the results of an independently commissioned autopsy.

But in a development that leaves more questions than answers, the medical examiner — whose services were paid for by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick — has found that Wells’ death must remain undetermined.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks after receiving an award from NOBCO at the Future Leaders Luncheon during Day One of the 2023 37th Annual NOBCO Economic Development Conference at The Westin Charlotte on October 19, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for NOBCO)

That announcement — which is sure to frustrate the millions who have been watching this case closely — was shared on Wednesday morning by the family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump (via Newsweek).

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Roger Mitchell, President of the National Medical Association, who stated that Wells had a “red discoloration” on the back of his head.

But that was not sufficient to conclude that foul play had factored into his death.

Mitchell stated that he could not rule out damage to the throat as a cause of or contributory factor to Wells’ death, as it had been removed during the initial autopsy.

Wells’ body was found on Horn Island two days after he embarked on a July 4th boating excursion with friends. Those friends have been questioned by police but are not considered suspects.

The mysterious nature of his death has prompted nationwide confusion and outrage.

Today’s findings come just one day after Nolan’s funeral was held in Mississippi.

“Share his stories, and never stop saying his name,” said his mother, Christine Wells-Wonsley, at the memorial service (via NPR). “As long as we continue to remember him, his light will continue to shine through us all.”

“For an 18-year-old young man to no longer be with us, we want answers, not bias either way: just answers,” Reverend Sharpton said during the eulogy.

“I think that for the family, the closure can come if there is justice,” Sharpton continued, adding:

“He was not on that island by himself: Somebody saw something and knows something.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.