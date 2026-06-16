Marshawn Kneeland: Late NFL Star’s Girlfriend Gives Birth to His Son

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Back in November of 2025, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide at the age of 24.

Shortly thereafter, we learned that his longtime girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, was pregnant with Kneeland’s first child.

Now, seven months after the tragic loss of a beloved and promising young man, there’s a silver lining:

A 4-day-old newborn baby, who has been placed among empty baby beds by the photographer, lies in a baby bed in the maternity ward of a hospital. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Catalina took to social media today to announce that she’s welcomed a baby boy named Makhai.

Mancera shared a series of emotional photos and videos documenting the arrival of her son.

“My favorite gift from you,” Mancera wrote alongside one post honoring the late NFL player.

The newborn arrived on June 11, marking a bittersweet milestone for a family that has spent the past several months navigating grief while preparing for a new life.

As fans may recall, Kneeland died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on November 5, 2025, just days after scoring his first NFL touchdown for the Cowboys.

His death shocked teammates, coaches, and fans across the league.

One week later, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Mancera was pregnant with the couple’s first child. At the time, he also announced the creation of the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund to help support Mancera and the baby.

“We want to make sure she is taken care of, and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives,” Schottenheimer said during a press conference announcing the fund.

Throughout her pregnancy, Mancera frequently shared updates with followers while paying tribute to Kneeland’s memory.

In December, she posted an emotional message to her unborn son, writing that she had dreamed of building a family with Kneeland long before she learned she was expecting.

More recently, she offered fans a glimpse inside her baby shower celebration, thanking friends and loved ones for helping her through what she described as an incredibly difficult season of life.

Now, after months of anticipation, that journey has culminated with the arrival of baby Makhai.

Alongside photos of the newborn, Mancera shared a video showing Kneeland’s reaction when she first told him she was pregnant, a moment that has taken on even greater significance in the wake of his death.

While Makhai will grow up without ever knowing his father personally, it’s clear that Kneeland’s memory will remain a central part of his life.

And judging by the outpouring of support from Cowboys fans, teammates, and loved ones over the past seven months, neither Mancera nor her son will have to navigate this difficult chapter alone.