Marjorie Taylor Greene & Brian Glenn: Married in Vegas!

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You don’t need love in your heart to find love!

It turns out that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s next job is being a wife (again).

This week, she tied the knot with her fiance.

Remarkably, it was a Vegas wedding.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she departs on February 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

PHOTO ONE

On Tuesday, July 28, MTG married fiance Brian Glenn.

TMZ reports that the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas — complete with photos.

The former congresswoman wore a white wedding gown while her new husband wore a tux.

They walked right in front of row after row of slot machines on their big day.

Only in Vegas! And, specifically, the Bellagio Hotel.

According to the report, a cameraman followed the newlyweds as they played craps.

A group of kids were also reportedly present, watching the two.

MTG and her man applied for a marriage license in Clark County on July 24 — last Friday.

It is very common to seek a marriage license at least a few days in advance of a wedding. Many remain valid for a month or longer.

Of course, Vegas is almost synonymous with rapidly-assembled weddings that may be spur of the moment or even ill-advised. Only time will tell how these two fare.

💍 Marjorie Taylor Greene ties the knot with Brian Glenn in Las Vegas!



Photos: https://t.co/FSAwbJkYUe pic.twitter.com/rD10M2UyqL — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

PHOTO THREE

However, we know that the wedding was not truly spontaneous.

MTG and Glenn became engaged in December of 2025.

At the time, the then-planning-to-retire congresswoman tweeted: “Happily Ever After.”

Notably, both Greene and Glenn recently left jobs with major conservative installations. She left a GOP-controlled congress, and Glenn left a conservative network hilariously titled “Real America’s Voice.”

It would seem that they are choosing each other. But MTG, at the very least, will still make time to post unhinged conspiracy nonsense on social media. Life’s all about finding that balance.

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump is a “founding father” pic.twitter.com/OmzQws36oM — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 15, 2024

Greene’s falling out with Donald Trump is only one piece of a larger picture of fractured conservative alliances.

Some believe that, despite her unhinged beliefs on many topics — including her love of antisemitism and her loathing of vaccines — MTG couldn’t carry on with the Trump regime’s handling of the Epstein files.

Realizing that the man she’d supported was also a prolific monster may have felt like a betrayal.

Others, however, believe that she simply stepped away to flee a sinking ship — and could plot a political comeback once Trump is finally out of the picture.

We hope that Greene and Glenn are very happy together. So happy, in fact, that neither feels any inclination to enter the political arena in any way, shape, or form.