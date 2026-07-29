Kavinsky Cause of Death: DJ Known For ‘Drive’ Soundtrack Passes Away at 50

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music today.

Kavinsky — the French DJ best known for his contributions to the 2011 Ryan Gosling film Drive — has passed away.

He was just 50 years old.

DJ Kavinsky performs during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2008 in Indio, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

The artist, born Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home in Paris on Tuesday evening, according to a report from Reuters.

French authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, though prosecutors said first responders found no signs of suspicious activity at the scene.

Officials have not announced a cause of death.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, investigators are working to determine what led to the musician’s death.

Authorities emphasized that there was no immediate indication of foul play, but the inquiry remains active.

The news has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians around the world.

Kavinsky rose to international prominence with his 2010 single “Nightcall,” which found a massive audience after appearing on the Drive soundtrack.

The haunting synthwave anthem became synonymous with the film and helped establish Kavinsky as one of the defining artists of the retro-inspired electronic music movement.

More recently, the musician introduced his signature sound to a new generation when he performed “Nightcall” during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside Belgian singer Angèle.

The performance renewed interest in the song and further cemented its place in pop culture.

French leaders were among those honoring the late performer.

French Culture Minister Catherine Pégard described Kavinsky as one of the country’s “most singular voices,” praising music that was both nostalgic and timeless.

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid tribute, calling the artist “forever a source of French pride.”

Kavinsky leaves behind a legacy that stretched well beyond France, with “Nightcall” remaining one of the most recognizable electronic tracks of the past two decades.

Additional details about his death have not yet been released as authorities continue their investigation.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, our condolences go out to Kavinsky’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.