Michigan Mother Amanda 'Mandy' Karolkiewicz May Have Left Clues on Reddit Before She and Her Children Were Victims of a Septuple Murder-Suicide

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In the United States, a family annihilation killing takes place approximately every 5 days.

A Michigan mother and her six children were killed in a septuple murder-suicide that ultimately claimed the lives of the family’s pets.

Prior to the killing, Amanda “Mandy” Karolkiewicz appears to have left a series of reddit posts discussing her husband — and even contemplating divorce.

Do these posts provide a clue as to the monster’s motive for allegedly murdering his wife and children?

Michigan State Police following a deadly shooting. (Photo Credit: Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Mandy, her six kids, and their pets all died alongside their alleged killer

According to Investigators, Kristopher Karolkiewicz shot and killed his wife, Mandy, and the couple’s six children.

The children ranged in ages from 5 to 15.

In the aftermath of the six homicides, Kristopher allegedly set fire to the family’s Grand Haven Township home and took his own life.

Authorities report that the family’s pets also died in the ensuing inferno.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office characterized the investigation as one of the deadliest family homicide cases in the history of the county.

A reddit account, by the username of Mandyk1179, appears to match Amanda Karolkiewicz’s life, timeline, marital history, employment, and more.

Despite no activity in recent months, Mandy appeared to have made dozens of posts spanning about two years.

Many use reddit to anonymously discuss their life and weigh difficult decisions.

This includes crowdsourcing advice on major relationship issues from hundreds or even thousands of strangers.

In Mandy’s case, she was a mom attempting to raise six children while simultaneously pursuing a teaching career. But there was more to it — including insights into Kristopher.

‘I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now’

According to her posts, Kristopher allegedly had an affair of some sort.

She considered leaving him — but was also afraid of what this would do to her kids.

“I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now,” the account attributed to Mandy wrote at one point.

Ultimately, she vowed to try to keep her family together. She wanted to create a healthier home for everyone.

Police have not released a motive for the killing during what is still a very new investigation. However, the reddit account may hold clues.

A reddit post discussing delving into Mandy’s clues and Kristopher’s possible motives observed that he was, allegedly, a man who lied about his work history and education, and tended to get fired from jobs.

Not all family annihilators have dark secrets or are abusive to their families, though some are.

Family annihilators as a whole tend to be men who believe that their family is an extension of themselves.

Some family annihilators see their families as status symbols. Other slaughter the family to “punish” them for being people instead of acting out whatever fantasy existed in his head.

Some kill the entire family purely to punish the mother, even if she is the first victim. And then there are those who believe that they’re protecting their family from something “worse” by killing them here an now.

What caused Kristopher Karolkiewicz to allegedly murder his wife and kids?

Perhaps Kristopher’s latest firing was the inciting incident. On social media, that is the prevailing theory — and it certainly fits the profile.

But we don’t know — and it’s possible that we never will. It has been more than 5 days.

Statistically, the massacre of the Karolkiewicz family was not even the most recent familicide in the US. It is possible that the latest victims have not even been found yet. This is part of our reality.

If there’s anything to take from this horrific tragedy, it’s that staying for your children might not be doing them any favors.

(But then, some killers use divorce as an excuse to commit the same heinous crime.)