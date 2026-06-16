Josh Duggar Prison Transfer was RETALIATION, Attorney Claims

Reading Time: 2 minutes

At the very end of May, Josh Duggar was transferred to a new prison without explanation.

Quickly, longtime Duggar watchers began spinning theories.

Did he have a serious illness that the medical center could provide? Had he broken some sort of rule and required higher security?

Josh’s attorney initially believed this to be a routine transfer. He no longer believes that — and says that it was retaliation.

Upon his arrest, Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing CSAM. (Photo Credit: Washington County Jail)

Retaliation!

Last month, the disgraced former reality star was transferred from FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Teaxas to FMC Forth Worth in, you guessed it, Forth Worth.

Previously, Josh’s attorney Beau Brindley brushed off the news.

He simply said that his client was fine, calling it a “routine” transfer.

There were questions. Many people simply did not believe it.

It turns out that Brindley himself no longer believes that.

Brindley now tells TMZ that he believes that Josh’s transfer was far from “routine.”

Rather, he believes that this was deliberate and targeted retaliation by the Bureau of Prisons.

According to Brindley, the BOP took this punitive route because Josh and his attorney had pointed out two big issues with the mail system at Seagoville during court hearings.

(As we previously reported, Josh’s court battle has included an argument that his late filing should have counted because he submitted it before the deadline, even if the court didn’t receive it until much later.)

Brindley did not specify about the prison mailing system further.

Already in custody, Josh Duggar continued to exude a smug presence when posing for mugshots. (Photo Credit: Washington County Detention Center)

The ‘routine transfer’ was allegedly anything but routine

However, Brindley did confirm that he spoke to his client on Friday, June 12.

During that conversation, Josh confirmed that he was “not sick with any illness” despite the transfer.

FMC Fort Worth caters primarily to inmates who are battling serious ailments and require inpatient care.

According to Brindley, Bureau of Prisons officials called it a “routine transfer” even while offering no explanation.

It was, apparently, a very unpleasant experience.

Josh is going to be in prison until February 2033.

Yes, that is months later than his original 2032 release date.

Is he a disgraced criminal, unworthy of civil protections while incarcerated? Or is he a victim of an unjust system that can effectively do whatever it wants to an unsympathetic and powerless prison population?

Both … or neither. Whatever Anna may think, Josh is guilty and utterly depraved. But the prison system is also subject to obvious corruption. These days, that is especially true of federal prisons.

Josh is irredeemable, but all prisoners should be treated at a minimum level of decency appropriate for someone who was falsely accused and convicted. Even though Josh was not.