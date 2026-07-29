Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke: Here’s Why We Didn’t Bone While Married!

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One of the many, many messy pieces of the Summer House fallout was a wild detail.

In their four years of marriage, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke never had sex.

Why did that happen? Well, they’re now explaining that there were several factors.

One of them was that Cooke tried to have her read a book about dating an entrepreneur.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

At the Summer House reunion, both Cooke and Batula revealed that they had never actually consummated their marriage.

On July 28, during Part 2 of the In The City reunion, Batula explained that “part of it” was an issue with her mental health.

“Depression will do that,” she said simply.

Even before they married in 2021, their sex life was a topic in therapy.

“I wasn’t getting courted. There were no dates,” Batula explained. “He would work all day, work all night, then come to bed, tell me an email, and then try to have sex with me.”

“It felt like there was no foreplay. There was no emotional intimacy. There was no conversation,” Batula lamented.

She summarized: “There was nothing else happening in the relationship.”

“I felt like I was just an object at that point,” Batula expressed, understandably.

“Then the depression hit also, and then it was just an unfortunate storm,” she characterized.

Batula noted: “Then he would still go out. He would still do these things. We get into big fights –”

Amanda Batula admitted she was being defensive at the "Summer House" reunion 👀 🎥: Peacock pic.twitter.com/IvUdKKjozn — Page Six (@PageSix) July 22, 2026

This is when Cooke interrupted.

“Can you imagine?” he asked, seemingly seeking sympathy.

“Like this is not like a guy-girl thing,” he characterized.

“But like we get married, Cooke described, “and there’s just, like, we never have sex.”

They did clarify that the never was hyperbolic. Batula and Cooke confirmed that they had sex three times in their four-year marriage.

“Every date we ever went on, trip, getaway, I’m putting in the hours now or then, so we can provide for a family later,” Cooke explained. Which is to say that his unhinged grind mindset (grindset) was a factor.

“It takes a toll on our romantic and intimate relationship,” Batula explained. “Your solution was for me to read a book on how to date an entrepreneur.”

She continued: “So like you’re literally saying exactly what I’m saying is that you worked really hard for our future, but it did have an effect on our marriage and our relationship.”

You know that moment in A Muppet’s Christmas Carol when young Scrooge and his would-be wife sing about how their love is gone because he’s too fixated on building a career and fortune and forgot to nurture their relationship?

It sounds like that, but way more modern and way more cringe.

Many people are entrepreneurs. Guys who use that specific identity as a label are often waving a red flag, however.