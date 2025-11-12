Marshawn Kneeland’s Girlfriend Reveals Pregnancy as Family of Late NFL Star Claims …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, the sports world was shocked by the news that Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland had passed away at the age of 24.

The cause of death was initially unclear, but insiders later claimed that Kneeland had taken his own life.

Now, a pair of unexpected developments have added new complications to this tragic tale.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Cowboys coach makes surprising announcement

While speaking with the press following Wednesday’s practice, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, is pregnant with the late football star’s child.

Schottenheimer added that the team has set up a fund to ensure that Calatina and the child are well provided for.

“She’s pregnant and so we want to make sure she is taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives – it’s very important to our guys and to us,” he said.

“The organization have been amazing, we’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland memorial fund where we can all give and support Catalina.

“We want to make sure she’s taken care of and the baby is taken care of for the rest of their lives,” the coach continued (via the Daily Mail).

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of Western Michigan participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Neither Catalina nor the Kneeland family has publicly commented on the situation.

Family member says police ‘killed’ Marshawn Kneeland

Also today, a cousin of Marshawn Kneeland’s alleged that police “killed” the 24-year-old in an encounter that occurred just before his death.

“I truly think they killed him, I truly do,” Jasmine Kneeland told Us Weekly, adding:

“Marshawn is not a violent person. He is not a hot head. Something here is just not right. Something made him really scared and he ran.”

“This is nothing like him at all. He loves his family. He’s like a big kid. He likes making TikTok videos of the little ones in our family, he likes being around them a lot. He was generous with them, always buying stuff.

“I mean, why would he do something like that all of a sudden? That’s not the person I know. Our family is utterly devastated.”

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Marshawn allegedly fled from police after being pulled over and was found dead just hours later.

Jasmine explained that she was looking forward to spending time with Marshawn in their hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the Cowboys’ bye week this week.

“We had this big reunion planned this week at the home where he grew up,” she said.

“We do that kind of thing. All the children come, all the family come together. We eat, we laugh, we pray together. Everybody’s so proud of Marshawn. He’s come such a long way and there was such love for him.”

Jasmine added, “He was supposed to be here with us in Grand Rapids. Not dead after a police chase.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.