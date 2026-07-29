Tony Romo Fumbles Field Sobriety Test In New Arrest Video

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Last week, we reported on the news that Tony Romo had been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) in Wisconsin.

Now, the arrest is receiving renewed attention after newly released body camera footage showed the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback struggling through field sobriety testing following his July 23 traffic stop.

The video, obtained by Page Six, shows the retired NFL star being instructed through a series of standardized sobriety tests after officers said they observed signs of impairment, including red, glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol.

Tony Romo attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

According to the footage, Romo asked if he could stretch before beginning the exercises, explaining that previous back issues were bothering him.

During the tests, he repeatedly said he did not understand the instructions and asked officers to repeat them.

At one point, Romo asked, “Did I pass?” before continuing with the evaluation. Officers ultimately determined he had not successfully completed the tests.

Earlier footage from the traffic stop shows Romo telling a deputy he was leaving a golf course and heading to visit his grandparents. When asked how much he had consumed to drink, the longtime CBS Sports analyst replied, “Zero.”

Police pulled Romo over after alleging he made an unsafe pass while driving on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee. When officers requested that he exit the vehicle, he initially asked to contact his attorney before eventually complying.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI … newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

After being transported for additional testing, Romo declined to take a preliminary breath test, reportedly telling officers he had been advised by attorneys never to submit to one. Authorities subsequently informed him they would seek a warrant for further testing.

Court records also indicate Romo received a citation for allegedly refusing to take an intoxication test after his arrest.

He was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail before being released later that evening. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.

Under Wisconsin law, a first-offense operating while intoxicated (OWI) case is generally treated as a civil matter rather than a criminal offense and typically carries a financial penalty if the driver is convicted.

Neither Romo nor CBS Sports had publicly commented on the newly released footage as of Wednesday morning.

Social media is split after seeing the footage, with some noting that Romo seemed a bit out of it and others claiming the officers had no cause to arrest him.