Marshawn Kneeland Cause of Death: Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Passes Away at 24

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has passed away at the age of 24.

News of Kneeland’s death comes courtesy of a statement from the Cowboys.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys confirm that Kneeland died unexpectedly on Thursday morning

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” reads the team’s press release (via ESPN).

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland’s cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ and other outlets are now reporting that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We will provide updates as reliable information becomes available.

A promising career tragically cut short

Khalil Herbert #34 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Marshawn Kneeland #94 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 09, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Cowboys selected Kneeland with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After missing two games this season due to injury, Kneeland scored the Cowboys’ first touchdown in Monday’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals, when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

He was credited with 15 tackles, a sack, two tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries in his second NFL season.

The Cowboys are currently on their bye week and are not scheduled to return to their practice facilities until Monday.

Across social media, friends, fans, and NFL colleagues have rushed to pay tribute to this talented young man.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of the Western Michigan Broncos speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“This was Marshawn Kneeland on Monday night — recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown, living his dream,” wrote sports journalist Jordan Schultz alongside footage of Kneeland’s stunning play.

“Just a few days later… he’s gone. So, so heartbreaking,” Schultz added.

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, described today’s news as “a pain I can hardly put into words.”

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said in a statement, adding:

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys.

Marshawn Kneeland #DL41 of Western Michigan participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words,” Perzley continued.

“My heart aches for his family, his teammates and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time.

“I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.”

This is the second Cowboys player to pass away midseason in recent years. Linebacker Jerry Brown died in a car accident in December of 2012.

Our thoughts go out to Marshawn Kneeland’s loved ones at this enormously difficult time.