Savannah Chrisley Praises Much Older Boyfriend: ‘Age Gap Relationships Are The New …

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Reality TV star and podcaster Savannah Chrisley has a new man!

Even though she is not a good person and has declared her own sibling an enemy with cult-like fervor, many have kept up with the ups and downs of her love life.

Savannah’s new boyfriend is apparently much older than she is. Old enough that she had to clarify that he’s younger than her notorious father.

Daddy might not like it, but Savannah says that age gaps are the next big thing in relationships.

Podcaster and reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley departs after speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention on July 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Todd likes the guy, but not the age gap

During the Monday, June 15 episode of the Whine Down podcast, Savannah spoke to host Jana Kramer about her current relationship.

Savannah’s current boyfriend has not been identified. She has shared only three major things about him.

The first is that he is significantly older than she is — though, she insists, younger than her father.

(Despite appearances, Savannah is only 28 years old. Her father, Todd Chrisley, is 57, over twice her age.)

The second is that he is some sort of Washington insider. And the third is that her dad is “not too fond” of their age gap, even though Todd allegedly “loves” the guy in question.

“Age gap relationships are the new thing,” Savannah then decreed.

She predicted: “You’re going to see it everywhere.”

Savannah insisted: “There are all these couples that are huge age gap relationships, but it just works. It’s insane.”

She gushed: “[In age gap relationships], you’re not dealing with insecurity.”

Savannah continued: “For me, I’m not dealing with the insecurity of a younger guy who’s trying to keep up. Honestly, it’s the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in.” You know what? We don’t doubt that last part.

Savannah continued to sing the praises of her much-older boyfriend without naming him or identifying his age.

She described him as “the calmest, sweetest human being in the entire world.”

“He’s my biggest cheerleader,” Savannah gushed.

She opined: “He’s not intimidated by my success, which is so great.”

Yes, not every man has the emotional maturity to date a … let’s check our notes here … a podcaster.

Savannah claimed: “I feel like so many women in today’s day and age are the primary breadwinners for their family, and they feel like they have to dim their light in order to make their partner feel better.”

She declared: “And I’m like ‘no.'”

(For context, Savannah’s frame of reference is likely heavily influenced by the conservative culture of her family, so she sees a very specific and narrow slice of humanity.)

“First off, he does way better than I do,” Savannah noted. “And I love that because I’m like, ‘You’re not intimidated by me. You think what I do is great. You don’t try to stifle me.’”

Finally, she’s found a man unintimidated by her podcasting career. She also feels that he’s “the one.” Well, unless she develops higher standards than not being an insecure man-baby, maybe he will be.