Jenelle Evans Is ‘Back With’ Abusive Ex David Eason, Friend Claims

Teen Mom fans applauded when Jenelle Evans finally filed for divorce from David Eason after enduring his abuse and public bigotry for years.

But after leaving “The Land” behind and relocating to Las Vegas, it looks as though Jenelle has made the baffling decision to give David another chance.

We’d love to tell you how many times these two have broken up and gotten back together, but frankly, we lost count years ago.

During his ‘Teen Mom’ days, David Eason was not exactly a shining beacon of competence. Off camera, he was worse. (Image Credit: MTV)

The latest Jenelle and David reconciliation has been the subject of rumors for several months, with no official confirmation from the lovebirds themselves.

But Jenelle’s longtime friend Gabbie Egan took to Tik Tok this week to confirm that Jenelle does seem to be cohabiting with her “swamp monster” ex once again.

“Let’s take a minute tonight and pray for my friend Jenelle,” Gabbie told her followers.

“You know, I don’t know why I give a f–k. I guess it’s because I did put a little bit of effort back into her,” she continued, adding:

“And I feel betrayed! I texted her and I said, ‘There ain’t no way you’re back with that swamp monster?’ She didn’t respond back. Guilty. Guilty! Why would you do that? …”

Gabbie concluded her shade-throwing session by requesting a little divine intervention.

“Dear God, please save her. I know she don’t want to saved but, please, for the love of God, the girl does have some potential deep down in there,” she said (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup).

“I really thought she was on an up. I really did. I have been fooled, Lord!”

We’re guessing Jenelle and Gabbie are no longer as close as they once were. But we’re thankful that Egan is still willing to share intel on her former friend.

TV personality Jenelle Evans (L) and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It might be a while before we get any confirmation from Jenelle herself, as she’s been keeping a lower profile than usual lately.

And that’s surprising for a number of reasons.

Jenelle recently underwent a body transformation that involved several very expensive cosmetic procedures.

She followed up her big reveal by announcing that she would be returning to OnlyFans.

Fans expected that she would be all over social media promoting her new content. Instead, she’s mostly disappeared.

The situation has led many to the conclusion that Jenelle has something to hide — like, say, that her famously abusive ex-husband has moved into her Las Vegas apartment!