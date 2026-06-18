Here’s Why Fans Think Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Already Married

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There was a time when fans were convinced that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were preparing to tie the knot at the singer’s sprawling Rhode Island estate.

Now, it sounds like that may have been the case at one point — but those plans have changed.

According to a new report from TMZ, Swift and Kelce have scrapped plans for a Rhode Island wedding that was set to take place on June 13.

Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Swift’s Watch Hill mansion had been at the center of wedding rumors for months, with fans and media outlets closely monitoring the property for signs of a celebration.

Earlier this month, Rhode Island officials even attempted to tamp down speculation.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella told TMZ that local authorities had not been involved in any wedding planning connected to Swift and Kelce, a notable detail given the extensive security arrangements that would likely accompany an event of that magnitude.

In recent days, guests were reportedly spotted gathering at Swift’s Rhode Island home, leading many to believe some sort of wedding-related event was imminent.

Videos and photos circulating online appeared to show increased activity at the property, including heightened security measures.

But according to TMZ’s latest report, the Rhode Island festivities are no longer happening.

The intel comes courtesy of an RI fireworks company that was hired to provide pyrotechnics for the ceremony — until their contract was abruptly canceled.

Now, it looks as though the reception — but not the ceremony — will take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3.

And as TMZ points out, usually when the ceremony and the reception happen separately, the wedding takes place first.

And since Tay and Travis were originally planning on June 13, there’s a good chance that they’re already hitched. Yes, Taylor might already be Mrs. Swift-Kelce.

As we’ve previously reported, rumors surrounding the wedding have reached a fever pitch.

Various outlets have suggested guests have been required to sign strict nondisclosure agreements, while others have claimed the couple has intentionally spread misinformation in an effort to keep their actual plans private.

Given the level of attention surrounding the relationship, it’s easy to understand why.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 after roughly two years of dating, and their wedding is already shaping up to be one of the most heavily scrutinized celebrity events in recent memory.

As for why there’s so much activity at the Rhode Island house this week, insiders say the folks coming and going appear to be mostly female. So it’s possible that Tay is hosting a bachelorette party ahead of her big day.

We’ll keep you posed as new details roll in.