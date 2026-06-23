Jenny Slatten & Sumit Singh Offer ALS Journey Update, Thank Donors & ’90 …

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This spring, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten revealed her ALS diagnosis.

She famously moved to India to be with Sumit, who is now her much younger husband.

This week, they took to social media to update fans and followers, including those who have donated.

How is she doing? What’s their plan for what comes next?

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ fan-favorites Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh spoke to fans in May about Jenny’s ALS. (Image Credit: YouTube)

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At the end of 2025, Jenny received her amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

She and her husband, Sumit Singh, revealed the news in May — addressing rumors about her health.

On Monday, June 22, Jenny and Sumit provided an Instagram update on her ALS journey, her treatment, and more.

“A lot of people sent us a lot of wishes, love and suggestions [about medical care],” Sumit acknowledged. “So thank you so much for your love and support, it means a lot to us.”

Jenny chimed in: “And people have been booking Cameos with us!”

Cameo allows public figures to create miniature shout-out videos for pay. It can be very lucrative if someone is willing to commit to generating good videos — and if there is sufficient demand.

Sumit also thanked fans for donating to the couple’s GoFundMe, which launched in May.

He expressed that they feel “very happy to see that much love [shown] for us.”

As of Tuesday, June 23, they have already raised over $60,000 of their $250,000 goal.

They explained that they had raised their goal this high after speaking to doctors, who warned of the realities of ALS.

How is Jenny doing?

“As you can hear, my voice is completely different,” Jenny acknowledged during Monday’s video.

“My speech is very slow now,” she added. “I’m still walking, but I get very tired.”

Jenny continued: “I’m gonna keep walking, but [I’ll get] a wheelchair probably soon.”

Sumit furnished that his beloved wife is “almost very much dependent on herself.”

“I’m trying my best,” Jenny affirmed.

As fans know, Jenny and Sumit first told their story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, following Jenny’s move to India to be with the much younger man.

Unfortunately, this has left her in a bit of a bind.

Jenny does not have health insurance in India. And she is not, at present, have the paperwork to return to the US for long-term care.

She and Sumit would only do so if they knew, for sure, that she could get better results in the US than in India.

We will keep these two in our thoughts.