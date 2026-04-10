Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: SURPRISE Wedding Date, Venue Revealed!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Save the date!

Reports on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans have always come with a warning: that they could change at any moment.

Now, the event of the year has sent out official notice to guests, locking in the date and location.

The date is no surprise. The location, on the other hand, is not what people expected.

Sports player Travis Kelce listens attentively on his ‘New Heights’ podcast as Taylor Swift speaks. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This summer, in …

Page Six reports that Taylor and Travis’ save-the-dates for their wedding have gone out.

The apparent wedding date is no big surprise.

Friday, July 3.

We’ve been hearing about a summer wedding for months.

However, the venue is — as numerous outlets, including THG, suggested might happen — not where people were expecting.

Where his brother chose a cowboy cosplay, Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ ‘fit was just bro casual. (Image Credit: YouTube)

According to Page Six‘s inside source, the save-the-dates reveal that the wedding will be in New York City.

This is a huge shift from numerous past reports, which claimed that the wedding would take place in Rhode Island.

However, for months, reports have suggested that Taylor might shift the venue — especially as the list of invites grew.

In a moment, we’ll delve into why the Big Apple makes so much sense for Taylor.

But first, we’ll acknowledge that some on social media have speculated that Taylor shifted the venue on purpose — or deliberately leaked a fake location — due to media coverage. We cannot verify that, however.

As a ‘Late Night’ guest, Taylor Swift speaks to the host and her fans. (Image Credit: NBC)

There are specific “wedding seasons” in the world.

These can be practical — times when guests are more likely to be able to take time off from work, or scenic — times when flowers are in bloom or leaves are changing their colors.

However, it makes sense for Taylor and Travis to marry in early July for a practical reason: his job.

We have all learned so much about the world of football since this relationship began. One of those fun facts is that Travis will have football camps to attend starting in late July, leading up to something called the “preseason” in early August.

Also, it can’t hurt that Taylor is a big fan of the Fourth of July.

On ‘New Heights Film Club,’ Travis Kelce reviews a 20-year-old movie. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As for New York, Taylor very famously moved to New York back in 2014, when she first broke out of her more genre-locked stardom and became a mainstream music behemoth.

Her Tribeca penthouse — which Taylor has expanded repeatedly over the years — is nothing short of palatial.

(It is allegedly the location where Karlie Kloss, as a guest, held an event without telling Taylor, resulting in a rift and a specific line from “Look What You Made Me Do.”)

Taylor also penned “Welcome To New York” and served as the city’s Welcome Ambassador for a time.

New York makes a very sensible venue for a wedding, especially if she has many guests. There will be no shortage of hotels.

On her Eras Tour docuseries, Taylor Swift smiles and speaks lovingly to her man. (Image Credit: Disney+)

Could this be a false flag?

We cannot rule out that Taylor could have sent fake save-the-dates to potential guests.

The cards could each have had a different phony detail — to identify the leaker when the detail went public.

But New York just makes a lot of sense. And sending out a second wave of “real” save-the-dates sounds like a whole hassle.

(Not to mention that leakers wouldn’t have to be guests. Many put save-the-dates on fridges, where anyone could see them.)

We’ll wait on Taylor and Travis for confirmation of the wedding plans. Until then, though, we’re sure that they’ll keep busy preparing for their big day.