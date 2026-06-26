Benson Boone & Alix Earle Kiss, Marry in New Music Video, Share Steamy Backstage …

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Two young hotties who’ve caused quite a stir in different sectors of culture are Benson Boone and Alix Earle.

Worlds collided this week, with jaw-dropping results.

We can see the two fall in love in a fantastical whirlwind, kissing and marrying and more, in a new music video.

Even steamier is the behind-the-scenes footage of their less serious choreography. The chemistry is reportedly off the charts.

Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

‘The Time of My Life’

Thursday, June 25, was Benson Boone’s birthday.

(He turned 24. Yes, we regret to inform you that he, like millions of other actual adults, was born in 2002.)

To mark the occasion, he released the “The Time of My Life” music video, which showcases him and Alix Earle as the stars of a dramatic love story.

The fantasy romance takes the two sword fighting, dragonslaying, and marrying before exchanging a kiss.

To be clear, this is a music video — this is an acting role for Alix. Though, in cases like Sam Asghari or Chrishell Stause, sometimes getting cast is just the first step towards a long-term relationship.

Whatever you may think of Boone — or Earle, for that matter — it’s an adventurous video that you don’t see so much anymore.

The fantasy vibes are great. Specifically, parts of it have a sword & sorcery energy, a fun sub genre that is increasingly scarce in a world where businessbrained prudes run most entertainment companies.

The two spent a week filming.

TMZ‘s sources reported that they had incredible chemistry during the music video.

We know that people make soaking jokes, but Boone is actually no longer Mormon. That’s not to say that anything is happening between them, though he has denied that they are dating.

Benson Boone dancing to Britney Spears's "I'm a Slave 4 U" pic.twitter.com/tsI4bvhs8X — culture (@notgwendalupe) June 26, 2026

‘Slave 4 U’ choreography

In addition to the romantic music video, the two shared a little behind-the-scenes dancing to Britney Spears’ “Slave 4 U.”

Truth be told, this has led some to accuse Boone of queerbaiting. After all, doing the choreography to Britney’s greatest hits was an unwitting right of passage for millions of gay Millennials — sometimes, before they knew that they were gay.

However, we have to emphasize that queerbaiting is a specific term with a specific meaning. A singer adopting specific looks or doing specific dances might prompt some to assume his sexuality, but that’s not what that means.

Queerbaiting very specifically refers to a piece of media winking and nudging at viewers that a couple will get together, while knowing full well that — due to censorship or the showrunner’s preference — they will not.

Others have accused Boone of being a closeted man who is straightbaiting with Earle.

Though Will & Grace was arguably a genuine case of straightbaiting (the show was pitched as a will-they-or-won’t-they, even though obviously they would not), that’s not really a thing either.

Boone has repeatedly avoided comparisons to music legends, insisting that he’s just being himself.

We should probably let him. He’s barely 24. Remember 2012? He was 10.

Sometimes we have to speak these dark truths in order to keep things in perspective.