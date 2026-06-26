Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Kids Will NOT Reunite With Cousins During Upcoming UK …

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After several years and a whole lot of bad blood, Meghan Markle will return to the UK when Prince Harry returns to his home country next month.

Added to the significance of the occasion is the fact that the couple will be joined by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But if you were hoping for an adorable photo of Harry and Meghan’s kids enjoying the company of their royal cousins, we’re afraid you’re gonna be disappointed.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the public at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

According to a new report from Page Six, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are unlikely to spend time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the family’s upcoming trip, despite it being the children’s first visit to Britain since 2022.

While King Charles is reportedly eager to reconnect with his youngest son and finally spend time with Archie and Lilibet, the ongoing rift between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to cast a long shadow over the royal family.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta tells Page Six that although a reunion between the cousins would be “lovely,” there are simply too many obstacles standing in the way.

“There are all sorts of logistical reasons why it wouldn’t happen,” she explained, noting that William and Princess Kate maintain a busy schedule with both royal duties and family life.

Royal editor Emily Nash echoed those sentiments, saying that while it would be wonderful for the children to know one another, the fractured relationship between their parents remains the biggest hurdle.

“The cousins should absolutely know each other,” Nash said. “But before that can happen, Harry and William need to repair their own relationship.”

Despite the continued tension between the brothers, King Charles appears determined to move the reconciliation process forward.

Reports indicate the monarch has invited Harry, Meghan and their children to stay at a royal residence during the visit and has even offered to help coordinate security arrangements.

If the trip goes forward as planned, it will be the first time Archie and Lilibet have been in the UK in four years and could give Charles a rare opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren.

Of course, repairing the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales remains easier said than done.

The brothers’ estrangement has persisted for years following Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties, their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry’s revealing memoir, Spare.

While there have been signs that Harry and Charles are attempting to mend fences, royal observers say William has shown little interest in following suit.

So while Meghan’s return to the UK is certainly a momentous occasion, the strife that drove her from the country in the first place is clearly far from settled.