Alannah Keyser Booted from ‘Love Island USA’ Over Racist Video, Comments

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This has been a deeply cursed few weeks for Love Island USA.

A producer died. A woman was removed from the villa for racism.

Now, after new evidence surfaced, another slur-spewing contestant is gone.

Alannah Keyser was booted from Love Island USA. How did all of this slip past production?

Alannah Keyser attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy awards party on January 29, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

She’s officially done

Peacock confirmed to TMZ that Keyser is gone from Love Island USA.

Thursday night’s episode was her final appearance.

This news comes in the wake of a resurfaced video of her saying the literal worst slur, the N-word.

The video was not the first sign of it.

An Instagram comment, seemingly by Keyser, appeared to use the slur.

Some often wonder how things like this seem to avoid detection during the casting process.

How many good, decent people were passed over to allow someone with a public history of racism to continue?

Well, production says that the video and social media posts were not publicly available.

According to them, they only resurfaced after Keyser was cast on the show.

That does make sense. Someone who isn’t a public figure suddenly being seen by millions is going to have people going “wait, didn’t she do that awful thing back then?” This can be either with good intentions or for clout.

Why does this keep happening?

This exact same thing happened just weeks ago.

Earlier in Season 8, production removed Vasana Montgomery from the Love Island USA villa.

This, too, was because of resurfaced videos that appeared to show he singing the N-word in one, yelling the N-word in another.

In both cases, production protested that the footage was not publicly accessible to them during the vetting process.

Again, widespread public scrutiny tends to be what allows shameful past actions to resurface.

Sometimes, social media posts simply did not age well. Certainly, the prevalent humor of 2006 on forums and on nascent Facebook would not translate well in 2026.

But no one accused Keyser of Montgomery of posting, like, “ironic” racism or “joke” body-shaming, which would merit an apology but likely not result in firing.

People have used both forms of humor, using the term loosely, to highlight the grim realities of racism, sexism, and more in our society. It’s just that, with social media, people now usually do so more tastefully.

Both of these fallen reality TV personalities used the worst slur to exist in language. It’s unclear why someone would wish to do so.

This isn’t a Love Island USA problem. This is a societal problem. We live in a society where people might spew slurs and continue to have friends and then expect to go on reality television without consequence.

That should not be the case. Social sanction has a purpose.