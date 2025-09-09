Lindsie Chrisley ‘Blamed’ By Family for Todd & Julie Convictions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Chrisley family isn’t mincing words about Lindsie and their feelings towards her.

Earlier this summer, Savannah blasted her as a traitor for speaking to investigators about their parents’ crimes.

Now, Savannah and Grayson are doubling down on their enmity.

Though Todd blamed broke jurors for convicting him, Lindsie’s siblings say that she’s responsible for sending their parents to prison.

TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Chrisley family blames Lindsie for sending Todd & Julie to prison

Lindsie Chrisley, who recently shared that she is going by Lindsie Landsman in light of the stigma of her notorious family surname, is not her parents’ favorite daughter.

Viewers of The Chrisleys: Back To Reality saw the family weigh in on the daughter who is fundamentally too good for them.

“During the sentencing we learned that before they tried to reconcile, Lindsie wrote to the FBI,” Savannah shared in the episode.

“The moment the prosecutors read the letter, my dad broke and just tears were just falling on the table,” Savannah lamented.

“And I was sitting to where I was diagonal so I could see him,” she detailed. “And it was the most heartbreaking thing in the entire world.”

“Not only was he looking at federal prison for, potentially, the rest of his life, but also his child helped to put him there,” Savannah complained.

“And the government put emphasis on that that day, and I will never forget his face. It was heartbreaking.”

TV personality Savannah Chrisley, producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley, and TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley attend the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Family estrangements are mired in bitterness

Some would say that Lindsie Chrisley spoke to authorities because it was the right thing to do. Others would say that Todd and Julie’s own abhorrent actions drove her away, and made her willing to help. (Why not both?)

However, Savannah announced:

“I know for a fact there was resentment that my parents were together and we had our, like, nuclear family. And they just didn’t feel like they were a part of it.”

She is speaking, of course, of Lindsie and Kyle.

They are Todd’s children with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry. And it is not uncommon for half-siblings to feel alienated. Sometimes it is not a justified feeling, but it absolutely can be.

The FBI notes that various family members began to attempt to make contact with Lindsie in 2019. They were not happy that she was cooperating with investigators.

“In my opinion, she was hell-bent on bringing it all down, and, boy, did she succeed, or at least she thinks she did,” Savannah announced on her family’s new reality series.

Notably, Lindsie did come to court for the reading of her parents’ verdicts.

But her estranged siblings don’t see that gesture as meaningful.

Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley; Todd Chrisley, and Lindsie Chrisley Campbell attend The Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville on June 12, 2015. (Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance)

This isn’t just Savannah, by the way

“And I looked at her and I said, ‘Don’t, don’t, those are crocodile tears,'” spat Grayson Chrisley about Lindsie during the recent episode.

“Sorry, but we don’t want anything to do with you,” Savannah chimed in Lindsie. “

I don’t feel sorry for you. I don’t have sympathy for you, and, while you’re at it, lose our last name.”

Lindsie has very much done away with her last name. And, despite the sadness of the situation, one has to imagine that she and her son are better off without certain despicable figures in her life.

Especially if they’re blaming her for their prison sentences. Some might blame their own actions. Not Todd and Julie, obviously.