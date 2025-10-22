Lindsie Landsman Blasts Dad Todd Chrisley, Vows to Reveal the Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

With The Chrisleys: Back To Reality, Todd and Julie Chrisley to push their side of the story.

But the Chrisley docuseries held some “inaccurate depictions,” according to one family member.

Lindsie is currently at odds with most of her family.

But she’s promising to counter aspects of their narrative that she says are untrue. And she’s bringing documentation to back it up.

Lindsie has some bones to pick with Todd Chrisley and his version of events

After their release from prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley almost immediately began appearing on Lifetime’s The Chrisleys: Back To Reality.

There have been a lot of reactions.

To be blunt, the circumstances of Todd and Julie’s early release and their statements in the aftermath caused a lot of sympathy for the family to evaporate.

On Lifetime, it’s clear that the main Chrisley family has a lot of input on their portrayal.

But daughter Lindsie Landsman, who changed her name from Chrisley to distance herself from her toxic relatives, is calling out what she calls “inaccurate depictions.”

“I never had any intention of doing this,” Lindsie admitted on her Southern Tea podcast.

“The Lifetime documentary of my family came out,” she acknowledged.

“And,” Lindsie shared, “a lot of the things that were aired were inaccurate depictions of what has transpired.”

She is vowing to expose both the emotional and the psychological toll that the Chrisley family drama has exacted upon her.

“I will share my truth, Lindsie vowed.

Lindsie is promising more to come

Calling out Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday’s podcast episode was just the beginning, by the way.

Still chatting with podcast partner Kailyn Lowry, she’ll share more on Coffee Convos on October 23.

Patreon subscribers will hear more on October 24.

Not since The CW’s Arrowverse have we had such a crossover event.

This will be more than just opinion, Lindsie promises. She says that she’s backing up her side of the story with previously unseen documentation. That means legal letters, emails, and court filings.

As you may recall, Lindsie says that she has been a victim of blackmail — blackmail that she accuses her own family of orchestrating.

The goal, she says, was the threaten her into silence.

Years ago, she reportedly contacted authorities — including the FBI — following her disgraced father’s indictment.

She sought a restraining order against Todd. According to Lindsie, he threatened to release a private sex take of hers if she did not perjure herself on his behalf in court.

At the end of the day, this is a bitterly painful situation

For reasons known only to them, Lindsie’s own siblings have opted to side with Todd Chrisley — and have publicly disowned Lindsie.

“The prosecutors read the letter Lindsie wrote to the FBI. We’re no longer family,” Savannah Chrisley announced on Lifetime.

Chase Chrisley announced: “If your blood will screw you over, then a stranger definitely will.”

One might suggest that, given her description of events, Lindsie could say the same as Chase did.

And perhaps that would be a good quote for her to read on these podcast episodes. We’ll see what she has to say.