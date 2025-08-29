Kim Kardashian Took the Bar Exam, Awaits Results: Will She Be a Practicing Lawyer Soon?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian has taken the bar exam.

This rigorous legal test helps to determine who can legally practice as an attorney. For years, Kim has expressed a keen interest in justice and has worked towards this goal.

She took the exam earlier this summer, but does not yet know the results.

Soon, Kim might be a licensed attorney. But how soon depends upon the results of this notoriously difficult exam.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian took the bar exam this summer!

According to a report from TMZ, Kim Kardashian has taken the California bar exam.

This is the final and arguably most important step to becoming a lawyer.

She sat down for the rigorous test in late July.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel in April of 2024, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview. (Image Credit: ABC)

The California bar exam takes place over two days. It is likely that Kim took the exam privately and with a proctor, a new arrangement that emerged during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The test consists of five one-hour essay questions.

There is a 90-minute performance test.

Additionally, the exam includes 200 multiple choice questions.

In good humor, Kim Kardashian was eager to offer her legal knowledge to do a friend’s prenup ahead of his wedding. The marriage lasted a matter of months. (Image Credit: Hulu)

When will she know if she passed?

Kim Kardashian does not yet know the results of the bar exam.

She and other aspiring attorneys will not receive their results until November 7 — just two days after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

On November 9, the state of California will make the exam results public.

It isn’t to shame those who didn’t pass — but to make sure that anyone and everyone can easily confirm whether their attorney is legit.

Raising one hand, Kim Kardashian recall show tall her sister’s bottle-shaped piggy bank was during their childhoods. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Fans may recall that Kim passed the baby bar — you might think of it as the PSAT exam, except mandatory and less polarizing — back in December of 2021. That was her fourth attempt at that exam.

These are rigorous tests designed to gatekeep the legal profession. That is not a bad thing.

People’s lives and livelihoods rest in people’s hands.

It is not uncommon for people to have to retake the baby bar and the bar exam itself.

Kim might pass this first time, but retaking it a couple of times would not be shameful. It would be perseverance.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘Not bad for a girl with no talent’ really does seem to be part of her core motivation

Fans may also remember that Kim Kardashian did not attend law school.

However, she instead worked a 6 year apprenticeship, wrapping up that experience in May of this year.

That, too, was a requirement before Kim could even take the bar exam.

Whether she passes is something that we’ll find out a few weeks before Thanksgiving.