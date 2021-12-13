Kim Kardashian: I Passed the Baby Bar Exam! I WILL Become a Lawyer!

Recently, Kim Kardashian filed to immediately end her marriage to Kanye West, even before custody and property agreements are settled.

That is not the only piece of welcome news as Kim moves on and continues to improve her life.

As the world is aware, the reality star and business mogul has been studying in the hopes of becoming a lawyer.

Good news: Kim has passed the baby bar exam!

On Monday, December 13, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter with her exciting news.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she wrote.

"Looking in the mirror," she reflected, "I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," Kim emphasized.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years," she acknowledged.

"But," Kim noted with encouragement, "I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

"I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever," Kim noted, "but I’m not making excuses."

"In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams," she detailed.

"This was just the first one," Kim explained, "but with the harder pass rate."

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey," Kim shared, "and harder than the traditional law school route "

"But it was my only option," Kim noted as a busy mother of four.

"And," she expressed, "it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

"Thank u to Van Jones," Kim offered as a shoutout, "who talked me into going to law school in the 1st place."

She also credited him with "introducing me to Jessica Jackson & Erin Haney."

Kim continued: "who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room."

"I appreciate u for letting me tag along & ask all of the little questions along the way," Kim expressed.

"Bar Bri Law School bar prep," she credited, "I couldn’t have done it without you guys setting me up w professors Sam Farkas & @ChuckShonholtz you changed my life."

"Thank you for putting in the hours!," Kim said. "10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!"

That is a particularly important shout-out for Kim to make, in light of her ex's outlandish claims last month.

In November, Kanye claimed that "plants" were sabotaging Kim by feeding her bad advice as she pursues a law degree.

While Kanye is a bad person, it is important that we remember that he is also unwell. His thoughts are not always ordered or rational.

"My dad would be so proud," Kim stated.

She speculated that "he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now."

"But," she added, "he would’ve been my best study partner."

"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like him," Kim admitted.

"But," she added, "he would’ve been my best cheerleader!"

"Bottom line is," Kim stressed, "don’t ever give up."

"Even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" Kim encouraged.

"Set your mind to it and get it done," she advised.

Kim concluded: "because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

While it is true that Kim's personal and family wealth gives her numerous opportunities that the rest of us do not have, that's still good advice.

Reality dictates that we are astronomically unlikely to match her achievements, but determination can still get everyone a long way.

Speaking of which, many believe that Kim's current path isn't just leading to a law firm, but to some sort of public office.