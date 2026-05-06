Ted Turner Cause of Death: Billionaire Media Mogul Was 87

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We have sad news to report from the world of television today.

Ted Turner — the philanthropist and media mogul best known for founding CNN — has passed away at the age of 87.

News of Turner’s passing comes courtesy of the outlet he created in 1980, bringing the first 24-hour news network to the world.

Ted Turner speaks at UNICEF’s Evening for Children First to Honor Ted Turner on March 30, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Born in Cincinnati in 1938, Turner had massive ambitions from a very young age.

After being expelled from Brown University, he took over the family advertising business following his father’s suicide in 1963.

Shortly thereafter, Turner launched the Atlanta-based “superstation” TBS, and his television catreer was off and running.

In 1980, Turner launched CNN amid widespread skepticism. Critics mocked it as the “Chicken Noodle Network,” convinced it would collapse under its own ambition.

Instead, it became one of the most influential media platforms on the planet, covering everything from wars to elections to natural disasters in real time.

Through Turner Broadcasting System, Turner helped bring TBS and TNT into millions of homes, reshaping cable television into the media landscape we know today.

Turner also had a soft spot for classic films, which led to the creation of Turner Classic Movies, which remains a haven for cinephiles that still stands as one of his most beloved contributions.

His personal life drew just as much attention as his boardroom decisions, including his high-profile marriage to actress Jane Fonda, which brought together two powerful, outspoken personalities under one very public spotlight.

Turner also became one of the largest private landowners in the United States and dedicated significant resources to conservation.

His work in environmental philanthropy — particularly through initiatives tied to the United Nations — showed a man thinking not just about media cycles, but about the future of the planet itself.

Turner made history when he donated $1 billion to the organization, at the time the largest charitable donation in history.

During his wide-ranging and wildly accomplished career, Turner also became owner of the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Hawks, and the World Championship Wrestling league.

His passion for the environment led him to co-create the beloved cartoon series Captain Planet and the Planeteers with the goal of educating children on the importance of conservation.

It’s impossible to overstate Turner’s impact on the world or the enormity of his loss.

He is survived by his five children. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones.